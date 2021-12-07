Mirella makes a new statement about Dynho’s stance in “The Farm”

After saying that “there won’t be any married or dating person left” in “A Fazenda 13” due to the recent controversy between MC GUI and Aline Mineiro, MC Mirella used his Instagram Stories to comment on a confession of Sthe Matos. The influencer claimed to have taken the “sheep” from Dynho Alves, who joined the reality show married to the funkeira. Today she is already divorced, only the dancer has no idea.

“People I saw, I saw everything. Video of the pool, video of I don’t know what there. I saw everything and a little more”, he began. “Life goes on, I’m already following my life, I’m already divorced, because I already knew what had happened, what had happened. Why? Because I’ve been inside, I know you can do something under the blanket, I saw it, I know the grimaces and ways of the person I was with, so I know what he would do and what he would not do“.

Mirella he said that he saw everything with his own eyes and that, despite the disbelief of other people, he had the confirmation: “Thank God time is the answer to absolutely everything and eventually the truth comes out“. She also said that, before the program, she even talked to Sthe Matos:

“It really surprises me because I talked to the other involved, I exchanged ideas with her on the direct – it wasn’t that best friends thing, but I already talked. So it’s not understandable if the person was with the intention or if they really fell in love… I won’t judge either, for me they’re both wrong”. Finally, Mirella declared that he does not want to approach Dynho:

“I just don’t want him to get close to me, I don’t want closeness, I don’t want anything, I want him in his, I want him to be happy, for him to conquer his things and that’s it: stay away from me“.

mirella talking about the latest events between dynho and sthe pic.twitter.com/ydj2boznw1 — bianca (@bibiacita) December 5, 2021

Mirella decided to separate from Dynho Alves, whom he married earlier this year, after being bothered by the closeness that happened between him and Sthe Matos on the reality show on Record TV. The two did not have a real affair, but the exchange of affection upset the funkeira, who decided to ask for a divorce and said that the decision is “irreversible”.

On the social networks, Mirella reinforces that you are trying to lead your life normally while Dynho is in “The Farm 13”. She left the house she shared with him and also began removing the tattoos she had done in honor.

Already Victor Igoh, who is engaged to Sthe, gave no clues about an alleged termination so far. However, he has already been seen enjoying posts about the influencer and Dynho on Instagram.

