Moderate, female, northeastern, evangelical: pre-candidates for the Planalto are already looking for vice vice president; quoted

BRASÍLIA — At the same time that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is negotiating a possible ticket with former governor Geraldo Alckmin (leaving the PSDB), the other pre-candidates for the presidency are also seeking who would be the vice president ideal. The calculation includes issues such as the party structure of the ticket partner, who can guarantee television time and resources for the electoral fund, and the appeal in certain regions or groups where the incumbent has difficulty.

President Jair Bolsonaro should not repeat the ticket with Hamilton Mourão, but is considering having another soldier as vice president. Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto is quoted as being someone Bolsonaro trusts, as anticipated in journalist Andréia Sadi’s blog on g1. Bolsonaro, however, had already considered other profiles for his ticket, such as an evangelical, a woman or, more recently, someone from Minas Gerais, as it is the second largest electoral college.

In an attempt to expand the electorate to the center, Lula has exchanged nods with Alckmin, who is holding talks about the party’s future with PSB and PSD. In the case of former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), allies defend a double with União Brasil, a party that will be born from the merger between PSL and DEM. Outside the polarization, Ciro Gomes (PDT) still does not think of a name for the vice, but he already has some characteristics in mind, as a running mate who is from São Paulo or Minas Gerais, the two largest electoral colleges in the country.

