Money is a thing of the past and fintechs will compete even more with the banks | Financial services

The pandemic was an important event for people to experiment with forms of payment beyond cash. The advent of Pix in Brazil and the popularization of contactless credit cards, by approximation, helped to reinforce this. The trend is clear: more and more Brazilians, Latinos and consumers around the world will use other means than cash to shop at the market, pay the bus ticket, order food at a restaurant or transfer the money for the barbecue to a friend.

Study done by PwC and its strategic consulting arm, the Strategy&, shows that the number of cashless transactions in Latin America is expected to increase by 52% by 2025 and then in 48% until 2030. The pace of growth is slower than countries in the Asia Pacific, whose expected volume increase is 109% by 2025 and 76% by 2030. China, for example, is already a country whose digital payment culture has been rooted for years. Next are the Africa (with 78% and 64%, respectively) and Europe (64% and 39%). The United States and Canada will have the slowest growth (43% and 35%).

considering the whole world, the expectation is that the global volumes of payments made by digital means increase by more than 80% by 2025, with transactions rising from around 1 trillion to nearly 1.9 trillion a year. By 2030, the number of cashless transactions per capita will be approximately double or triple the current level worldwide., pointed out the analysis.

The study was based on the number of transactions and not on the financial volume as it is a more direct and easier basis for comparison, since the volumes would need to involve calculations that considered local currencies.

“Latin America should have lower growth because Brazil is representative and we are already in a mature market with scale and options for payment methods, in addition to an already more robust payment infrastructure”, he explains Lindomar Schmoller, partner at PwC.

Another angle analyzed was how each participant in the value chain of the payment industry – bank, acquirer, processor, POS operator (machine), alternative providers (digital accounts and fintechs) – generate revenue.

The projection of the consultancy is that in 2030, banks will have increased their revenue pie by 64%, from $342 billion in transactions to $561 billion. So-called commercial service providers, such as POSs, will grow 50% in this period, going from US$ 141 billion in 2020 to US$ 212 billion ten years later.

The big surprise, however, comes from the alternative payment methods, which include payment solutions from big techs, telecom companies and retailers outside, or beyond, traditional bank and card payments. The estimated revenue value for these competitors is US$ 313 billion in 2030, 301% higher than in 2020, of US$ 78 billion.

“Globally, the source of revenue is still very concentrated in banks and they evolve significantly until 2030, but well below the speed of growth of alternative providers payments, which will pull an important part of the revenue for them. When a competitor appears with this growth projection, the scenario for the sector changes”, he comments Willer Marcondes, partner, PwC Brasil.

In the report, the testimony of the founder and president of Marquise, global card issuance platform, Jason Gardner, comments that this growth in mobile payments will impose ever higher premiums on user experience. For him, this will force fintechs and financial institutions of all sizes to implement technologies that can turn more complicated “back-end” infrastructures into business and consumer applications that are easy to use.

The growth of digital payments comes in the wake of the open banking, with the migration of cards and accounts to digital wallets.

With respect to Brazil, research shows that the increase in bank revenue generation will be 20% by 2025, jumping from US$17 to US$21 billion, and will have a 1% drop by 2030 (to $20 billion). In the case of alternative payment methods, the numbers are much higher: 143% increase until 2025 (from US$ 7 billion to US$ 17 billion) and 70% thereafter, between 2025 and 2030, when they will reach R$ 29 billion and the banks will have passed.

Data on Brazil from the PwC survey on payment methods Industry Revenue (US$ billion) 2020 2025 2030 2020-2025 variation 2025-2030 variation Revenue – Issuing Banks 17 21 20 23% -1% Revenue – Alternative Payment Methods 7 17 29 143% 70% Revenue – Accreditors (Provision of commercial services) 4 5 5 18% 12% Revenue – Card network (Arrangement or brand) two two 3 31% 25% Revenue – Third Party Processors + Terminals 1 1 two 57% 52%

The scenario has started to change in recent years, especially since the beginning of the pandemic, with state banks launching digital wallets to pay the population social subsidies and emergency assistance. This is helping to broaden the adoption of digital payments, especially among people with no experience with banks (the unbanked).

Marketplaces such as Free market, with the service paid market, and digital accounts like the PicPay, are launching their own ecosystems, in which merchants and individuals have various financial services to meet their main needs.

Data on Brazil from the PwC survey on payment methods Brazil Data 2020 2025 2030 2020-2025 variation 2025-2030 variation Number of Transactions (In millions) 47,720 72,378 107,163 52% 48% Transaction volume (In US$ billion) 16,270 22,316 29,635 37% 33% Industry Revenue (In US$ billion) 31 46 59 49% 30%

The report points out that Brazil is at the forefront of financial inclusion, thanks to the Central Bank’s leadership in initiatives that promote new payment technologies, interoperability, cost reduction and open competition. Examples are the pix, which exploded with adhesion in Brazil, and also payments with QR Code, which are leveraging access to these means of payment, and including outsiders in the financial system.

What is expected is that these new models will impact traditional payment methods such as DOC/TED, bank slip, check and even cards in the coming years. “Considering these infrastructures and the existence of new fully cloud-based providers, banks are already re-evaluating their financial models and solutions”, says the document.

Paying off has never been easier – no wonder we also have high rates and indebtedness.

The analysis points to six trends for payment methods: inclusion and trust, digital currencies, digital wallets, battle of payment rails, cross-border payments, and financial crime. Learn a little more about each of the trends, according to the report:

Focusing on national QR code and wallet and mobile money solutions will ensure the wide access and low cost.

Central banks will maintain their role of ensuring privacy, stability and trust in new payment providers and methods, as well as in the financial system.

“Operating in the previous model of bank accounts is expensive. Traditional financial institutions have high costs of managing the structure, operation, protection and knowledge of the client. Fails to monetize the customer with compliance cost. Competitors subject to less regulatory requirements are able to include the consumer more easily. Digital coins and cryptocurrencies themselves can reduce the monetary cost. The challenge is to cut costs and monetize these businesses. New business models that do not involve charging fees or a slice of the financial transaction will need to emerge”, comments Marcondes.

The study brings that 60% of central banks are evaluating the use of digital currencies and 14% are carrying out pilot tests.

“The big concern of central banks is that unregulated initiatives emerge. Therefore, many are evaluating initiatives to create your own digital currencies. It is different from the decentralized model of cryptocurrencies, which do not have monetary control, related to the country’s economic stability”, says Lindomar Schmoller, partner at PwC Brasil. “Cryptocurrencies have not advanced as fast because they lack greater security from the investor and ecosystem side, but also because the crypto dynamic itself is still quite limited”, he adds.

Converting and storing fiduciary cryptocurrencies these are opportunities that are emerging, according to the report.

The use of mobile payments will continue to grow steadily: the compound annual growth rate (the CAGR) between 2019 and 2024 is estimated at 23%.

The proliferation of super apps, services, open banking and QR codes will boost adherence to the digital wallet.

For convenience, users and usage will be directed to the digital wallets as the first point of contact – leaving behind traditional card and bank interfaces.

The Battle of the Pay Rails

Payment initiation is moving from cards and accounts to digital wallets supported by open banking.

Regulators will force the industry to strengthen the national payments infrastructure.

Consumers in emerging markets are migrating directly to mobile wallets and account-based payments, without going through the “card age”.

Both traditional card networks and national wallet solutions will face the challenge of connecting open loop payments with international payments to maintain their relevance.

transnational payments

Instant, low-cost payments are triggering the reinvention of cross-border payments.

The global standardization of payments will allow the international connectivity of instant national solutions.

Regional solutions will emerge (especially in Asia) and global non-banking solutions based on cryptocurrencies and digital wallets.

With the increasing adoption of the open banking and instant and alternative payments by consumers and businesses, “Fraud as a Service” organizations grow.

In our research, security, compliance and data privacy risks were top concerns for banks and fintechs.

With the sophistication of financial crime, providers will have to protect their entire ecosystem.