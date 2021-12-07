More Mortal Kombat 12 rumors surface; possible announcement at The Game Awards 2021

Facebook

Mortal Kombat celebrates its 30th birthday in 2022. In addition, some reliable sources have said in the past that NetherRealm Studios would be producing a new MK (a Mortal Kombat 12), rather than Injustice 3. Now, more rumors have surfaced about the matter.

First of all, it is worth clarifying that none of these rumors that we will comment on have a history. In other words, it is not a rumor from some website or journalist that usually offers reliable leaked information.

What started the murmur that something could happen at The Game Awards 2021 is that Ed Boon, who lives and works in Chicago, is in Los Angeles – the same location where the awards will take place. On Instagram, John Tobias’ son shared a photo with his father and Ed Boon himself.

However, Ed Boon himself tweeted that he was at the LA Comic-Con this past weekend, so it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be at The Game Awards 2021.

Walked around LA Comic-Con with @therealsaibot this weekend & we ran into Reptile. All 3 of us played it safe and wore our masks. pic.twitter.com/ZLAQq2oywC — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 6, 2021

That said, there are several rumors circulating on the internet about MK12. A user on Reddit made a compilation and highlighted which rumors are consistent across all versions.

We have these three points:

The new Mortal Kombat it would be a combination of the three previous games (Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11), featuring all characters (except guests). think of a MK Trilogy or MK Armageddon . It would be the same logic;

it would be a combination of the three previous games (Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11), featuring all characters (except guests). think of a or . It would be the same logic; 50 characters;

Announcement at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9th.

The other details turn out to be different depending on the sources (ranging from an employee dissatisfied with NetherRealm Studios who decided to leak the data, to even an employee’s ex-girlfriend who cheated on her). For example, in one case, the gameplay will be the same as MK11 but with some tweaks, new characters and content. Another source says that the mechanics of Run (race, present in MKX) would return.

Whereas a compilation of Mortal Kombat would require less work than a game made from scratch – and it would still make sense to celebrate the series’ 30 years – the rumors make sense.

Anyway, consider it all a rumor and wait for The Game Awards on December 9th for confirmation.