More than R$ 1 million extra and end of fast: why Corinthians wants the G-4 in a duel against Juventude | corinthians

Corinthians has already achieved its main objective in the Brazilian Championship: direct classification to the Libertadores group stage. Even so, Timão has one more commitment to fulfill before the end of the season and should have full strength in the 38th round.

The reason? The club wants to secure fourth place on the leaderboard. A fact that will only be possible to guarantee without depending on other results if they beat Juventude, this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul.

Today, Corinthians has 57 points against 55 for Fortaleza, in fifth place. If they tie or lose in the last round, Timão may be overtaken by their rival from Ceará in the event of a victory over Bahia, at Arena Castelão.

But why is fourth place so interesting for Timão in this final stretch?

The first reason is financial. The difference in awards to be paid by the Brazilian Football Confederation to clubs for their placements is R$1.6 million between the fifth and fourth.

Sylvinho, Corinthians coach, training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

If it ends up behind Fortaleza, the only club still with a chance of overtaking it, Corinthians will earn R$ 26.4 million. If he ends up in the so dreamed G-4, he takes R$ 28 million to his coffers. For comparison purposes, the champion Atlético-MG will receive R$33 million for reaching first place.

The duel also gives Corinthians the chance to win at least one away game in the return of the Brasileirão. So far, there have been three draws and five defeats. In the most recent matches away from Neo Química Arena, they lost to Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Ceará.

During his last press conference, after a draw with Grêmio, coach Sylvinho spoke at least three times about his desire to reach the G-4 of the competition, making it clear that he will treat the duel against Juventude as an important game to play. time, the goal.

– (…) We have one more commitment against Juventude, a difficult and complicated game. There it ends. We have a mathematical possibility of G-4 and we will fight. We depend on the work (…) – he quoted in an excerpt from one of his answers.

– It’s not time to project, evaluate the cast… Since we haven’t finished the championship. There are possibilities to get the G-4 and we want it. We have five important days to finish well – he said, at another point in the interview.