Motorola announces the arrival of the Moto G200, G71 and G31 in Brazil

About a month after the global announcement, Motorola confirms this Tuesday (7) the arrival of the Motorola Moto G200 in Brazil. The brand’s latest entry-level top-of-the-line equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus, the Moto G200 is launched alongside the Motorola Moto G71, the first cell phone on the market to ship with the unprecedented Snapdragon 695, in addition to the Motorola Moto G31, a new solution from company that aims to offer a solid set of specifications for the entry-level segment.

Moto G200 brings Snapdragon 888 Plus and 108 MP camera

Featured among the releases, the Moto G200 arrives as the successor of the still recent Moto G100, correcting many of the criticized points in the past model. The novelty draws attention to the presence of the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, which continues to be one of Qualcomm’s most powerful solutions, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Despite keeping the IPS LCD panel, the 6.8-inch screen has gained good upgrades in features, bringing Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and support for content playback in HDR10. The sound is also mono, with a speaker at the base of the cell phone, but now there is support for Dolby Atmos technology, to enrich the audio quality.

Motorola’s most powerful cell phone to date, the Moto G200 brings good improvements over the Moto G100, including a faster screen, superior cameras and a more robust battery (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G200 also stands out for its camera set, which employs a 16 MP front lens and three rear cameras, with a 108 MP main sensor, ultrawide with 8 MP macro function and 119° field of view, and a 2 auxiliary sensor MP for depth calculations. Recording at up to 4K at 30 FPS is supported with the rear sensors, and up to Full HD at 30 FPS in the selfie lens, as well as Ultrapixel technology, which combines 9 pixels in 1 to capture more light and detail.

The set is powered by a generous 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging 33W, and features Snapdragon Sound technologies for high sound quality, Desktop Ready For mode directly to PC or TV with wired and wireless, P2 jack for headphones headset, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G by Brazilian standards, digital reader on the side and Android 11. Available colors are blue and green.

Moto G71 is world’s first with Snapdragon 695

The company also brought to the country the Moto G71, the first cell phone on the market to employ the recently announced Snapdragon 695. Revised version of the Snapdragon 690, which equipped devices like the Sony Xperia 10 III, the platform promises improvements of 15% in CPU and 30 % in GPU compared to its predecessor, in addition to improving energy efficiency thanks to the use of TSMC’s 6 nm lithography.

The launch also has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards. The screen is another highlight, as it features a 6.4-inch OLED panel, with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In terms of sound, the Moto G71 also offers mono audio, with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G71 stands out for its advanced specification set, with Snapdragon 695, OLED screen and 5,000 mAh battery (Image: Motorola)

Photographs are handled by a 16MP front lens, while the triple rear assembly uses 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2MP dedicated macro. The Moto G71 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and, despite being fast, the recharge is less powerful than that of the Moto G200, with 30 W.

Furthermore, the intermediary offers 5G compatible with Brazilian standards, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, digital reader on the back and Android 11. The colors available are blue and green.

Moto G31 wants to offer solid package for low price

Finally, the Moto G31 arrives as a more basic version of the Moto G71, offering some nice features for a more affordable price range. The device is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards.

Its main highlight is the screen, equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Like its more powerful brothers, the Moto G31 brings mono audio, enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

The Moto G31 arrives with the mission to offer premium features, such as OLED screen and 50 MP camera, for more affordable prices (Image: Motorola)

The cameras are much the same as the Moto G71, employing 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2MP dedicated macro — the front sensor is the exception, swapping the 16MP component for one of 13 MP.

Another feature kept from the other models is the 5,000 mAh battery, but there is a noticeable drop in charging speed, which reaches only 10 W. Other than that, the Moto G31 brings 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, radio FM, P2 connector for headphones and Android 11.

There is also a curious change in relation to the European model: the positioning of the digital reader, which leaves the side to be housed in the rear, in the Motorola logo. The Moto G31 arrives in Brazil in blue and graphite colors.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G200 and Moto G31 are already available at the main retailers in the country, with suggested prices of R$4,999 and R$1,999, respectively. The Moto G71 has not yet had a specific release date or prices revealed, but is expected to debut in the Brazilian market in December.

Motorola Moto G200: Technical Data

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 256 GB

Rear Camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, desktop Ready For mode on PC and wired and wireless TV

Available colors: blue and green

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G71: technical sheet

Display: 6.4-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6 GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30W fast charge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader on rear, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, expansion via Micro SD

Available colors: blue and green

OS: Android 11

Motorola Moto G31: technical sheet