Motorola Edge X30 Ultra listed with 12GB RAM and top-of-the-line Snapdragon in benchmark

The Motorola Edge X30 has already been cited in several rumors and teasers confirming some of its specifications and today a new variant of the device appears to have finally been listed by GeekBench with a high-end Snapdragon processor and 12GB of RAM. Check out what to expect from the Motorola Edge X30 Ultra, which is due to be released as Edge X30 5G in China.

Starting with the model, the Motorola Edge X30 Ultra was identified as XT2201-2. The sheet indicates that it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor scoring 13,144 points in the multicore test and 6348 in the single-core test.

The chip runs at up to 3.00GHz with an Adreno 730 GPU as you can see in the benchmark test code below. Lined up with the Snadragon 8 Gen 1 is 12GB of RAM and the Android 12 system.

Unfortunately the sheet revealed by GeekBench ends here, but Motorola has already confirmed that the Motorola Edge X30 will have a 144Hz screen with 10bit color and support HDR10+, which we hope to see in the Ultra model as well.