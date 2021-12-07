Motorola Launches New Moto G200, G71 5G and G31 Cell Phones in Brazil | hands-on video

Motorola has expanded its Moto G line in Brazil once again, now with three new models: the Moto G200 5G, the G71 5G and the G31. The highlight goes to the first one, which comes to be the successor to the G100, highlighted in terms of speed in our tests. Does the company’s new cell phone meet expectations and bring a set that matches its predecessor? TudoCelular shows you what to expect from it and from other models.

Motorola Moto G200 5G





The biometric reader remains on the side, integrated with the power button. The hole-shaped notch now only has a front camera and is now centered. The edges are also smaller, which allows a wide frontal use. To top it off, the chip drawer lost its memory card slot. This means that the Moto G200 does not allow for storage expansion. At the very least, NFC support is maintained, to use mobile with pay-as-you-go capabilities.

screen and sound Motorola has increased the screen size and now delivers 6.8 inches. The resolution remains Full HD+, as the screen material follows in IPS LCD. The manufacturer preferred to leave the OLED as a differential from the other two brothers in the line. At least one welcome evolution is in the refresh rate. The last generation brought 90 Hz. Now the G200 has increased to 144 Hz. And what does that mean? It means that you will have more fluidity in system animations and also in compatible games.





It wasn’t this time that Motorola put a stereo sound system in the most premium model of the Moto G series. Here we find only a mono output at the bottom, which compromises the user’s immersion especially in movies. Another absence is in the physical headphone jack. In other words, if you want to listen to your favorite music all to yourself, you’ll need an accessory compatible with the USB-C port, an adapter for P2 or even a wireless one to use over Bluetooth. At the very least, you’ll have Dolby Atmos to improve your audio quality.





hardware and software Back to the main topic, the Moto G200 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 888 Plus platform, an evolution of last year’s top-of-the-line Qualcomm platform. It comes with 5G support, so you won’t have a problem when it comes to fast mobile network. Here you will have only one memory option, with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, that is, less than the 12 GB of the G100, together with 256 GB of internal space in UFS 3.1 format, for faster transfer.





The battery has not changed and remains at the 5,000 mAh of the last generation. At least, the charge has advanced and gone from 20W to 33W. If this will translate into greater autonomy and faster charging, we’ll find out soon in our tests here on TudoCelular. The Moto G200 comes out of the box with Android 11 installed, virtually unmodified, as is usual in branded devices. The manufacturer promises a system update and two years of security packages. So, you can expect the coming of Android 12 for this model. Like the G100, its successor also comes with Ready For support, which turns your cell phone into a portable PC. The difference is that now the function has evolved and offers wireless capability. Simply connect the device to a TV or PC that supports Miracast. If you prefer to use it with the cable, this mode is still available as well.

cameras Motorola swapped the main 64 MP sensor for a 108 MP one. It highlights the presence of ultra-pixel technology, which combines nine in one to capture an image rich in details. It even does a depth camera combo to improve portrait mode. To complete the triple set, it also has the 13 MP ultrawide lens, with the function of recording a wider angle of the scene. It also has the differential of offering automatic focus, which allows you to use the macro function, if you want to get the details of an object.





At the front, the G200 has not repeated its predecessor and comes with only one selfie camera, the same 16 megapixel camera as the previous generation’s set. In videos, the new Moto G can record in 4K resolution with the main camera, but it doesn’t pass 30 fps. The front is limited to Full HD, and also without an option for 60 fps.

6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Motorola Moto G71 5G

Design and multimedia The Moto G71 5G arrives to be another option of intermediary with 5G from Motorola. It features a metallic-looking paintwork to give it a more premium look, even with its plastic finish. In front, the option was for the notch in hole on the screen. The camera block follows the oval shape of other older models in the Moto G line, with three vertical sensors. In addition, there is the traditional centered logo here, but the biometric reader is on the side. The screen is one of the main highlights when inserting the OLED. It has 6.4 inches and Full HD+ resolution. However, the refresh rate is no more than 60 Hz. The mono sound supports Dolby Atmos and has a physical headphone jack.

Hardware, software and cameras The G71 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 6 nm intermediate from Qualcomm. It even comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. His battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, supporting 30W TurboPower charging. There is also Android 11 installed natively as the operating system, but without Ready For support.

His camera set consists of three lenses, led by the main one with a 50 MP sensor. There’s an 8MP hybrid ultrawide, with depth sensor for portrait mode, and a 2MP macro. At the front is the 16 MP selfie camera.

6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 695 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Motorola Moto G31

Design and multimedia The Moto G31 looks not unlike the G71. It also has a plastic body, an oval block for the three rear cameras and a centralized Motorola logo, but the cover painting is simpler. On the front, the option was for the notch in the display hole, in addition to having a fingerprint reader positioned on the power button. The main difference here is the presence of a hybrid slot for internal space expansion, through a microSD memory card. The screen follows as a 6.4 inch OLED, with Full HD resolution. Its refresh rate is no more than 60 Hz. Sound output is no more than mono, compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Hardware, software and cameras In its internal components is the MediaTek Helio G85 mobile platform, without 5G support. The RAM memory is 4 GB, smaller than the more advanced brother. In turn, the internal storage delivers 128 GB. Like the G71, the Moto G31 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, however its charge is limited to 10W of power. It contains Android 11 as an operating system, also without Ready For support.

The camera set is identical to the most advanced model. That means there’s a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide that caters for depth, and a 2MP macro. The front lens has 13 MP.

6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G85 Platform

4 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

13 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, P2, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 running under My UX

Prices and availability

The Moto G200 5G can be found for purchase from this Tuesday, December 7th, in Brazilian retail. It is available to consumers in green and blue, for a suggested price of R$4,999. The Moto G31 comes in blue and graphite tones, for R$ 1,999. The Moto G71 5G is the only one that did not have its cost disclosed and will land on the national market by the end of the year. Motorola Moto G200 5G: R$4,999

Motorola Moto G71 5G: Undisclosed

Motorola Moto G31: BRL 1,999 So, did you like the features of the Moto G200? Do you think it will be a worthy replacement for the G100? Tell us in the space below.

Compare