MPF calls for filing of action against Lula







Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks at an event in São Paulo 12/08/2021 REUTERS/Carla Carniel Photo: Reuters

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recognized the prescription of punitive claim in the triplex case of Guarujá (SP), manifesting itself to the Federal Court of Brasília for the dismissal of the action against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a 16-page piece dated this Tuesday (6), prosecutor Marcia Brandão Zollinger pointed out the extinction of the PT’s punishment in relation to the crimes of corruption and money laundering that he was accused of – so he cannot be accused of them again.

“As for the imputations related to the payment of renovation, concealment and dissimulation of the ownership of apartment 164-A, triplex, and of the beneficiary of the reforms carried out, the occurrence of the extinction of the punishment by the prescription of the State punitive claim in relation to the septuagenarians investigated is verified, which are Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (born on 10/06/1945), José Adelmário Pinheiro Filho (born on 29/09/1951) and Agenor Franklin Magalhães Medeiros (born on 06/08/1948), records the manifestation.

Moro’s impartiality

In the document, the Attorney’s Office also recalls that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared the impartiality of former judge Sérgio Moro – today a pre-candidate for the presidency, as well as Lula – in the judgment of the actions against the PT member. Before, the Court had recognized the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba – base of the extinct Lava Jato operation – to analyze the processes against Lula.

The Supreme Court’s understanding implied the annulment of all procedural and pre-procedural acts in the case, taking it to square one. Among the overturned decisions are the sentence in which Moro had sentenced Lula to 12 years and 1 month in prison in the triplex case – a penalty that was later reduced by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In her opinion on the continuation of the process in the Federal Court of DF, Marcia indicated that, in compliance with the STF decision, the evidence collected cannot be used: “It is not possible, therefore, to merely ratify the complaint”, he pondered.

The statute of limitations is counted from the date of the offense charged to the defendant and can be interrupted due to certain procedural rites, such as the receipt of a complaint by the Court. However, when calculating the statute of limitations, other factors must also be taken into account, such as the age of the accused. In such cases, the period provided for in the Penal Code is cut in half.

‘collusion’

The defense of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that a “collusion” was formed between former judge Sergio Moro and former attorney Deltan Dallagnol against the former chief executive to remove him from the 2018 elections and attack his reputation. The statement was given after the MPF recognized the statute of limitations in the Guarujá triplex case.

In a statement, lawyers Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Teixeira Martins argue that the filing request should put an end to the case that “was artificially constructed from the collusion of former judge Sérgio Moro and former attorney Deltan Dallagnol”. The defense maintains that the objective was “to arrest former President Lula, remove him from the 2018 elections and to unduly attack his reputation.”

“The filing request presented by the MPF should put an end to a case that was built artificially from the collusion of former judge Sérgio Moro and former attorney Deltan Dallagnol to arrest former president Lula, remove him from the 2018 elections and to unduly attack his reputation, as we have always maintained,” the note states.