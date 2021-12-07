MPF recognizes the statute of limitations in the triplex case and asks for the filing of action against Lula – Politics

The coverage of the building that was the target of action against former president Lula (photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recognized the statute of limitations in the punitive claim in the triplex case in Guaruj (SP), manifesting the Federal Justice of Brasilia for shelving the action against former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.

In a 16-page piece dated this Tuesday (December 6), prosecutor Marcia Brando Zollinger pointed out the extinguishment of the PT’s punishment in relation to the corruption and money laundering crimes that he was accused of – so he cannot be accused of the same again.

“As for the attributions related to the payment of renovation, concealment and concealment of the ownership of apartment 164-A, triplex, and of the beneficiary of the reforms carried out, there is the occurrence of the extinction of the punishment by the statute of limitations of the State punitive claim in relation to the septuagenarians investigated, which are Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (born on 10/06/1945), Jos Adelmrio Pinheiro Filho (born on 09/29/1951) and Agenor Franklin Magalhes Medeiros (born on 06/08/1948)”, registers the manifestation.

Moro’s impartiality

In the document, the Attorney General’s Office also recalls that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared the impartiality of former judge Srgio Moro – now pre-candidate for the Presidency, as well as Lula – in the judgment of the actions against the PT member. Before, the Court had recognized the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba – base of the extinct Lava Jato operation – to analyze the processes against Lula.

The Supreme Court’s understanding implied the annulment of all procedural and pre-procedural acts in the case, taking the same to zero. Among the decisions overturned is the sentence in which Moro had sentenced Lula to 12 years and 1 month in prison in the triplex case – a penalty that was later reduced by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In her opinion on the continuation of the process in the Federal Court of the Federal District, Marcia indicated that, in compliance with the STF decision, the evidence collected cannot be used: “It is not possible, therefore, to merely ratify the complaint”, he pondered.

The statute of limitations runs from the date of the offense charged to the criminal offense and may be interrupted due to certain procedural rites, such as the receipt of a complaint by the Court. However, when calculating the statute of limitations, other factors must also be taken into account, such as the age of the accused. In such cases, the period provided for in the Penal Code falls by half.

‘collusion’

The defense of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva stated that a “collusion” was formed between former judge Sergio Moro and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol against the former chief executive to remove him from the 2018 elections and attack his reputation. The statement was given after the MPF recognized the statute of limitations in the Guaruj triplex case.

In a statement, lawyers Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Teixeira Martins argue that the filing request should put an end to the case that “was artificially constructed from the collusion of former judge Srgio Moro and former attorney Deltan Dallagnol”. The defense maintains that the goal was “to arrest former President Lula, remove him from the 2018 elections and to unduly attack his reputation.”

