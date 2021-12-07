MSI GeForce RTX 2060 with 12 GB of VRAM appears in French store for 528 euros

Listings may just be place holders, but the card will be released tomorrow

Just today (Monday 6) a known leaker @momomo_us shared on twitter a link to a French retailer that had listed an MSI model of the GeForce RTX 2060 from 12GB for 528 Euros. We still don’t know if the listing refers to a real model or if it’s just a “place holder“but the variation of the RTX 2060 will be officially released tomorrow (7).



Image: 12 GB MSI RTX 2060 in French store(Videocardz/Reproduction)

The most curious thing about these images is that they show two different pages, with two different prices, for what appears to be the exact same product: a 12GB VRAM MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus. On one of the pages, despite the product name indicating 12GB, the descriptions indicate only 6GB, which could be a typo or copy and paste error from the previous version.



Image: 12 GB MSI RTX 2060 in French store(Videocardz/Reproduction)

We reported this week here on Adrenaline that the 12GB RTX 2060 has already been confirmed to be released tomorrow (7) by Nvidia, but until then no model of the partners had appeared. This Ventus from MSI may be the first example of the new board we’ve seen, but it’s still worth waiting until tomorrow to get to know these models better.



The standard MSI Ventus RTX 2060 has already appeared in the news a few times here on Adrenaline and its design probably shouldn’t remain practically identical in its 12GB version. If we consider the lowest price of 528.19 Euros, the plate will be launched for around US$ 595 or R$ 3,388 in direct conversion considering the current quotation. Nvidia has not announced an official price for the model.

Via: Videocardz Source: PC21