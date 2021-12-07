Mysterious cube is found on the moon by Chinese rover

While working at the von Kármán crater, the Chinese rover pilots Yutu took the opportunity to take pictures of the lunar horizon. They were the first pictures the rover had taken under the dark sky. Drivers were zooming in on the photos, one by one, when suddenly a mysterious cube on the horizon leapt into view, catching everyone’s attention.

Was it a mysterious alien “hut”? Or remnants of a spacecraft from previous ground missions? Pilots rushed to consult scientists about the discovery, and were reassured. The object may just be a stone, and it appears to be located 80 meters from the motorized robot. Still, researchers want to go there and get a better look.

The cubic-shaped distant object on the horizon was named “mysterious cabin” and discovered by the rover Yutu (Source: Our Space/Reproduction)Source: Our Space

The discovery was announced on the blog Our Space, an outreach channel affiliated with the National Space Administration of China (CNSA), responsible for the Chinese space program.

The blog named the object the “mysterious cabin”. The curious shape of this rock that caught the attention of researchers may have been caused by impacts on the Moon’s surface, such as the fall of meteorites.

In the next two or three lunar days — equivalent to two or three Earth months — the Chinese rover will approach the object. Traveling on the lunar surface avoiding different craters can take time, even over short distances, but we can expect discovery updates.

Oh. We have an update from Yutu-2 on the lunar far side, including an image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon ~80m away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. Referred to as “????” (“mystery house”), the next 2-3 lunar days will be getting closer to check it out. pic.twitter.com/LWPZoWN05I — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

The Yutu rover landed on the far side of our natural satellite on January 3, 2019, carried by the Chang’e-4 space mission. Since then he has explored the Von Kármán crater and has covered 186 kilometers. The discovery was made on the 36th lunar day of exploration.

The Chang’e-4 mission is the fourth Chinese lunar mission, and the second carrying a rover. Recently, the eastern country also launched the Chang’e-5 mission, with the aim of bringing samples of the Moon.