Navy finds part of the wing that would have been the twin engine that crashed in Ubatuba | Rio de Janeiro

Ana Regina Agostinho, mother of co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, said that part of the wing that would belong to the twin-engine that fell in Ubatuba on November 24 was located this Monday (6) by the Navy.

The object, found between Ubatuba and Ilhabela, was removed from the sea by the institution and sent to the São Sebastião Police Station, in São Paulo, which is investigating the accident.

Afterwards, the wing will be sent to the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), which is also investigating the case.

The g1 contacted the Brazilian Navy, which through a note, confirmed the information.

“The Brazilian Navy, through the Command of the 1st Naval District, informs that, this Monday (6), the vessel “Isabela II”, which was sailing in an area close to the accident with the aircraft PP-WRS prefix, spotted material on the sea surface between Ilha de Búzios and Ilha da Vitória, north of São Sebastião Island (Ilhabela), supposedly part of the missing aircraft wing.

The Search and Rescue (SAR) team of the São Sebastião Port Captaincy Police was called to the region in order to verify the information. Upon arriving at the site, he collected and transported the material to the military organization in order to make it available to the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), body responsible for the investigation, as prescribed by the procedures inherent to the investigation of aeronautical accidents, for expertise.”

Location where the twin engine that crashed in Ubatuba; family calls for operation

Monday (6) also marked the first day of searches with the team sent by the Civil Defense of the Federal District to the Costa Verde region of Rio de Janeiro, where searches for the plane are concentrated.

There are four divers, an aircraft and a Side Sacan Sonar — which detects objects in the water with a side scan — to help in the searches for the twin-engine, which disappeared at sea between Ubatuba, in São Paulo, and Paraty on November 24th.

“I’m confident because the equipment operator spoke to me that he works in accidents with a 1% chance of finding survivors,” said Ana Regina about the reinforcement in the searches.

On board were pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27 years old — whose body was found on 25 November — co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20 years old, and businessman Sérgio Alves, 45 years old.

Net found object at sea

She also said that over the weekend, a local fisherman said he had hooked his arresting net to an object at the bottom of the sea. As the sea was very rough on the weekend, it was not possible to carry out this investigation.

“The Firefighters and Civil Defense teams of the Federal District have been at sea since 6:00 am this Monday. I am very hopeful that they will find something. We need to find the plane to make sure there are no victims inside and, if not , intensify searches on the islands in the region,” said Ana.

After ten days of operation, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) reported late on Saturday (4) that it had suspended air searches for the missing twin engine. The pilot’s body was found, but the other two occupants and the plane were not located.

In a statement, the FAB highlighted “that the Search and Rescue operation by the Air Force may be reactivated if justified by the appearance of new evidence about the aircraft or its occupants”.

2 of 7 Twin-engine plane crashed into the sea between Ubatuba and Paraty on the night of November 24 — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Twin-engine plane crashed into the sea between Ubatuba and Paraty on the night of November 24 — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The Navy, through a note, also informed that operations in the maritime part are now entering a second phase, which would be “collaboration/opportunity”. At this stage, radio warnings are issued for all civil and military vessels and aircraft that travel and fly over the region. If something is found, they take action to check.

According to the Navy, the lighthouse hydro-ceanographic vessel “Graça Aranha”, which is carrying out a hydrographic survey operation in a region coincident with the search area, will continue to carry out the “sonar scan of the submarine bed, simultaneously seeking to detect signs of the aircraft”.

Firefighters continue with the search for the sea. The Rio de Janeiro corporation informed that it remains committed to the work and has the support of teams from the Federal District this Monday.

“The teams scan the seabed using a Side Scan probe. Rescue actions also include divers, watercraft, boats and helicopters,” he said in a statement.

O g1 he sought out the São Paulo Marine Firefighters Group, which said it had also suspended the search.

Family calls for searches

Through social networks, Tatiana Fogaça said she was angry with the suspension of searches by the FAB. Tatiana is the wife of Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, a businessman who chartered the aircraft and is missing. The businessman’s wife made an appeal for the work to continue.

“I would like to ask, please, that everyone who has influence, power and capacity to persuade, help us to ask, to implore, to intercede so that the Air Force and the Navy extend the searches and use all the resources they actually have in these searches . As a family, as a Brazilian citizen, my feeling is that my right to fire me is being denied,” he said.

Tatiana complains that only the firefighters have been engaged in the searches, while the FAB and the Navy are, according to her, being negligent.

“I am still perplexed and with the inability to understand how this articulation is not happening on the part of the federal government,” he said.

3 of 7 Searches for missing people in a twin-engine crash between Ubatuba and Paraty — Photo: Reproduction Searches for missing people in a twin-engine crash between Ubatuba and Paraty — Photo: Reproduction

Last Thursday (2), the eighth day of searches, the Navy reported that the semi-rigid hull vessel “Tarpon” located and collected a necesary type object with belongings allegedly related to one of the missing crew members.

The object is under the institution’s custody and will be inspected by Cenipa, the body responsible for the investigation, as determined by the procedures inherent to the investigation of aeronautical accidents. According to the statement from the Navy, at the end of the administrative procedure, the object will be available to family members.

4 out of 7 Twin engine with 3 on board crashes into the sea between SP and RJ — Photo: Arte/g1 Twin-engine with 3 on board crashes into the sea between SP and RJ — Photo: Arte/g1

The twin-engine plane disappeared around 9 pm on November 24th. The flight left Amarais Airport, in Campinas, at 8:30 pm, and landed at Jacarepaguá Airport, in the West Zone of Rio. The tower in Rio de Janeiro lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm.

In a statement, the Curitiba Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center informed that it had been notified of the disappearance of the aircraft with the PP-WRS prefix and that at 4:15 am on Thursday, a helicopter began searching the delimited area.

The twin-engine crashed in Ubatuba, on the coast of São Paulo, close to the border with Trindade and Paraty, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Three people were on the aircraft. Are they:

José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, co-pilot who remains missing

5 of 7 José Porfírio de Brito Júnior — Photo: Personal family archive José Porfírio de Brito Júnior — Photo: Personal family archive

Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, passenger who remains missing

Sérgio is a businessman who owns an armoring company headquartered in Jacarepaguá, Rio. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion.

6 out of 7 businessman Sérgio Dias is among the two missing in the plane crash between Ubatuba and Paraty — Photo: Social Networks businessman Sérgio Dias is among the two missing in the plane crash between Ubatuba and Paraty — Photo: Social Networks

The young man from Corumbá (MS) was on the aircraft and had his body found the day after the accident.

7 of 7 Gustavo Carneiro, from Mato Grosso do Sul, who piloted a plane that crashed into the Paraty sea. — Photo: Social Media/Reproduction Gustavo Carneiro, from Mato Grosso do Sul who piloted a plane that crashed into the sea in Paraty. — Photo: Social Media/Reproduction