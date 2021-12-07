Nearly 70 hospital workers are contaminated with Covid-19 after a get-together party in Spain

According to Andalucía authorities, all those diagnosed with the new coronavirus had been vaccinated and were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms of the disease.

Google Street View/Playback In all, 68 people were infected by Covid-19 after the fellowship in Spain



Almost 70 employees of the ICU of the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, in the municipality of Andalucía, in Spain, were diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending an end-of-the-year get-together party. The information was released by the health authorities of the European country on Monday, 6. According to government representatives, 173 people would have participated in the party that was the focus of the contamination and the number of positive cases, which so far is 68, may go up in the next few days. All contaminated professionals are vaccinated and some have already taken the third dose of the immunizing agent. Because of this, almost all reported cases were asymptomatic. Faced with the “example” of contamination and fear of the Ômicron variant, the Andalusian authorities asked employees at other hospitals to avoid having holiday parties to try to contain the spread of the virus. In all, nine cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country so far.