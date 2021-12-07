Nearly 70 Spanish ICU doctors contract Covid-19 after Christmas party

MADRID (Reuters) – Nearly 70 nurses and doctors in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Spain contracted Covid-19 after attending a Christmas party, health officials said on Monday.

Sixty-eight doctors at the Hospital Universidad Regional de Málaga have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, reported the regional government of Andalusia.

Health officials said they were investigating the source of the infection, but added that everyone attended a Christmas party on December 1 at which 173 people attended.

Those who contracted Covid-19 had antigen tests or had received booster shots before attending the celebration, health officials said.

Another possible source of the infection could have been a large meal for hospital staff, officials said.

The infected exhibit mild symptoms.

Andalusian health officials recommend that employees of other public or private hospitals not attend Christmas parties.

Four cases of the Ômicron variant have been confirmed in the Spanish Balearic Islands, local health officials said.

A father arrived in the Balearic Islands recently and infected two family members, and a fourth person recently arrived in Spain from South Africa, officials said.

(By Graham Keeley and Elena Rodriguez)

((Translation of the São Paulo Newsroom, 5511 56447759))

REUTERS

