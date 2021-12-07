Neto criticizes Sylvinho’s choices after the draw against Grmio and asks the Corinthians coach to leave

Corinthians’ draw against Grêmio did not please one of Timão’s biggest idols. Former midfielder Neto, now presenter, highlighted that Sylvinho has not been able to build a competitive team even with the reinforcements and asked for the coach to leave.

During the program the Ball Owners, gives TV Bandeirantes, Neto nominally questioned the president Duilio Monteiro Alves and the soccer director Roberto de Andrade about the permanence of Sylvinho in the position. The idol of Timão said that he has “nothing against” the coach, but that the former player is not responding.

“If you, Duílio, if you Roberto de Andrade – who was a director, became president and is now director again, something impressive. And you don’t get paid. Only Alessandro. It’s an impressive love. And will you keep Sylvinho as a coach? I have nothing against Sylvinho, he is a good person, wonderful, humble, good people, incredible. It was wonderful with me, played with me, won the Corinthians title. But you can’t be coach of Corinthians“, he said.

Neto highlighted that the coach has a good team in his hands, but they haven’t been able to do the good job that would be expected with a squad like the current one. Another point questioned by the idol from Alvinegro is the tactical and positioning choice of some players.

“What you (Sylvinho) did yesterday shows that you cannot be (Corinthians coach). You have a very good team, but you make your team more or less. It’s no use having good meat and a barbecue more or less. It’s no use having a Ferrari and not having money for gas. It’s no use. Can’t make the team play. Got behind the ball. Grêmio took a hard time, and they played with fear at all times,” he explained.

“He put Renato Augusto behind the wheel. It’s just that he’s a Pele, he’s a monster, he’s a Brazilian team player for the World Cup. He saw that he had to go forward. He only played well at Corinthians as 8. He had already kicked it two or three times like that. I had already given a pass to Willian, who was the best player on the field. He was the ace of the game. And you take the guy to put Luan. Go put Luan in the damn house. to average“, completed Neto.

Even with the tie, Corinthians confirmed its presence in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. Sylvinho’s team still has one more game to finish the 2021 season. Next Thursday, Timão visits Juventude, at 9.30 pm, out of House.

See more at: Former Corinthians players, Corinthians idols, Neto, Sylvinho, Dulio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians Board of Directors and Roberto de Andrade.