Neto resigns from Corinthians coach for draw with Grêmio

Craque Neto detonated Sylvinho for having taken a hit from Grêmio. In a way, this was a criticism of the tricolor, since in his opinion, Immortal would not have the capacity to suffocate an opponent like Corinthians.

“What you did yesterday shows you can’t be. You have a very good team, but you make your team more or less. It’s no use having good meat and a barbecue more or less. It’s no use having a Ferrari and not having money for gas, it’s no use, it can’t make the team play. Got behind the ball. Grêmio took a toll, they played with fear at all times”, said Neto.

If we analyze the football that Grêmio has been playing, really in theory, Corinthians should win easily. But Grêmio is not just any team that can be beaten easily, so Neto could be more careful with his speech.

However, Neto also hinted that Luan did not want to score the goal that would demote Grêmio. The forward entered the game and pulled a good counterattack for Corinthians, but at the end of the play he slowed down and passed to Róger Guedes.

“Put Luan why? If Luan wanted to score, he wouldn’t pass the ball to Roger Guedes. If he wanted to score, he dribbled and went straight to Chapecó, but he passed the ball to Róger Guedes. Do you know why? To take away his responsibility for scoring the goal. If it was Willian, I would go into the goal”, finished Neto.

If Luan really avoided scoring because he felt something for Grêmio, we’ll only know if he ever talks about it.

