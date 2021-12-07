posted on 12/07/2021 12:39 PM / updated on 12/07/2021 1:23 PM



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to attack the former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro this Tuesday (7/12). In a conversation with supporters on the way out of the Palácio da Alvorada, without citing him directly, the head of the Executive imitated the speech of the pre-candidate for President of Podemos, called him an “idiot” and said that he claims “to have a solution for everything”.

“There’s an idiot there now, I’m not going to say his name: ‘Oh, with me the economy will be inclusive, sustainable…’. This guy spent a year or so in my government, he never opened his mouth at a ministers’ meeting. Always keep your mouth shut. Until the exit happened. It happened a little late, but it happened. Now you have a solution for everything. Being outside the government, it’s easy”, he pointed out.

Last night, Bolsonaro said his rival “can’t stand 10 seconds of debate.” He also shot at former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). “He was elected in the wave of the real of Itamar Franco. Then he bought the (amendment of) reelection,” said the head of the Executive.

Bolsonaro even revealed his goal of allied senators in the next legislature: 12. Asked by a supporter about how many lawmakers supporters should elect to the Senate, the president replied: “a dozen is fine.”