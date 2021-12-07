New Christmas special from Porta dos Fundos shows Jesus in a brothel

And here we go again… The new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special, Te Prego Lá Fora, portrays Jesus Christ trying to overcome the dilemmas of everyday teenagers. In one of the scenes, the character goes to a prostitution house. The special, unlike the last few times, will be an animation and will premiere on December 15th, on Paramount Plus.
In the trailer for Te Prego Lá Fora, Jesus doesn’t want his classmates from Eva and Adão Municipal School to discover that he is the Savior. In the scene where he appears in a brothel, the character says: “This is not from God”.
Christmas Special Back Door
There are 17 special appearances, including Marcos Palmeira, Marco Gonçalves, Leandro Ramos, Pedroca Monteiro, Raphael Logam, Gabriel Louchard, Daniel Furlan, Raul Checker, Renato Góes, Emicida, Petra Costa, Silvia Machete and Teresa Cristinareproduction
christmas-special-backdoor-2020
In 2020, the production will debut on the Porta dos Fundos Youtube channel. Decision was taken in common agreement with NetflixPlayback/TV Globo
Back door
This year’s cast is the largest among those made by the group to dateDisclosure
Future Ex-Porta, of Porta dos Fundos
Future Ex-Porta, of Porta dos FundosBruno Baketa
Caetano Veloso in a sketch of Porta dos Fundos
Caetano Veloso in a sketch of Porta dos Fundosreproduction
Benegrip Campaign is broadcast by Porta dos Fundos
0
In late 2019, Backdoor also caused controversy by portraying a lying God and gay Jesus in the Christmas special for Netflix.