New Christmas special from Porta dos Fundos shows Jesus in a brothel

And here we go again… The new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special, Te Prego Lá Fora, portrays Jesus Christ trying to overcome the dilemmas of everyday teenagers. In one of the scenes, the character goes to a prostitution house. The special, unlike the last few times, will be an animation and will premiere on December 15th, on Paramount Plus.

In the trailer for Te Prego Lá Fora, Jesus doesn’t want his classmates from Eva and Adão Municipal School to discover that he is the Savior. In the scene where he appears in a brothel, the character says: “This is not from God”.

There are 17 special appearances, including Marcos Palmeira, Marco Gonçalves, Leandro Ramos, Pedroca Monteiro, Raphael Logam, Gabriel Louchard, Daniel Furlan, Raul Checker, Renato Góes, Emicida, Petra Costa, Silvia Machete and Teresa Cristina

In 2020, the production will debut on the Porta dos Fundos Youtube channel. Decision was taken in common agreement with Netflix

This year's cast is the largest among those made by the group to date

Future Ex-Porta, of Porta dos Fundos

Caetano Veloso in a sketch of Porta dos Fundos

In late 2019, Backdoor also caused controversy by portraying a lying God and gay Jesus in the Christmas special for Netflix.

