New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Confirms New Agent; Look

Matrix Resurrections, new chapter of the saga created by Wachowski sisters, won a new trailer this Monday (6). The preview shows Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), better known as Neo, being reintroduced to the dangers of the world of machines, guided by new and old allies. The trailer also confirms a suspicious personality of the character from Jonathan Groff. Check above.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office. Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

