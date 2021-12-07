New restriction measures for non-vaccinated enter into force in Italy

Italy has reinforced the restriction measures for those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. As of this Monday, they will not be able to enter the indoor areas of restaurants, theaters, museums, concerts and other establishments. The new rules, which will be in effect until January 15, aim to contain coronavirus infections and encourage this population to get vaccinated.

Italian police will be able to verify that customers in bars and restaurants have the “super” health certificate, which certifies that the holder is vaccinated against Covid-19 or has recently recovered from the infection.

The cell phone application that verifies the health certificate has been updated to prevent access to shows, presentations or movie theaters for people who are not vaccinated, who until then could access these places with a negative test for coronavirus carried out in the previous days.

The “basic” health certificate, which can be obtained with a negative test, must be presented for public transport use and hotel stays. In Milan, the mayor announced that health certificates will be checked before people board buses or subways.

In the capital, Rome, dozens of police officers were at transport stations on Monday to verify the health certificate of passengers, and they were counting on the collaboration of the public, according to press reports.

A 50-year-old woman resident of Rome was fined 400 euros for getting off a bus at a bus station in the capital without a “basic” health certificate, Rome municipal police chief Stefano Napoli said, according to the Associated Press.

Italy’s vaccination rate is higher than that of some neighboring countries, with 73% of the population fully immunized against the coronavirus. However, people aged 30 to 50 years are the group with the greatest resistance to vaccination in the country; nearly 3.5 million have yet to receive the first dose of an immunizer.

People in this age group are also the most affected by Covid-19 right now, according to Silvio Brusaferro, director of the National Institute of Health in Italy.

The incidence of Covid-19 has been gradually increasing for six weeks in Italy, raising concerns of a new national outbreak as Italians prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.

The delta variant of the coronavirus continues to be predominant in the European country, which has so far detected seven cases of the new omicron variant, related to two passengers who returned from South Africa.

“It is clear that, after two years of pandemic, we cannot easily cancel face-to-face classes in schools and close economic activities,” said Gianni Rezza, director of prevention at the Italian Ministry of Health.

“Therefore, we can try to keep the spread of the virus low with measures that are sustainable, and with the proper use of the health certificate. So, the biggest bet is on vaccination,” said Rezza.