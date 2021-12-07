new restrictive measures can be taken in ES, says secretary

Photo: Pixabay





The Holy Spirit may have new restrictive measures on account of vmicron arran. In a press conference this Tuesday morning (7), the Espírito Santo Health Secretary, Nésio Fernandes, highlighted that this could happen if the variant presents a greater risk potential.

“We need to wait a few more weeks to find out if other measures restricting economic and social activities will be necessary. Other measures can be taken if a greater risk potential is recognized with the new variant to control hospitalizations and deaths by covid-19”, stated.

Nésio highlighted that the Ministry of Health’s decision to guarantee the third booster dose for the entire population was fundamental, especially in a context that precedes the New Year, Summer and Carnival festivities.

The secretary also stated that, given the emergence of Ômicron, measures to combat covid-19 need to be redoubled and that vaccines are safe, effective and capable of overcoming all variants.

“Espirito Santo has already faced the circulation of new variants, but in very different contexts. Right now, given the emergence of a new variant, we need to redouble all the necessary measures to defeat covid-19 and any of its variants. Vaccines are good. safe, effective and capable of defeating the Delta variant, which already circulates predominantly in Brazil, and the other variants, including Ômicron”, he stated.

“We need to wait a few more weeks to recognize the real impact of vaccine or immune escape of the Ômicron variant in relation to vaccines already available. However, several studies indicate that even with the partial escape of the Ômicron variant in vaccines, they will continue to be the main strategy of reducing the negative impacts of this variant in different countries.”

“We have advances in vaccine coverage in three important goals assumed by the government of Espírito Santo, as necessary goals to be achieved to reach very low risk in our risk management map,” stated Nésio.

“Adolescent vaccination is exemplary”

According to the secretary, of the 115 thousand teenagers able to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, only 512 are with the schedule delayed by a few days. The goal, according to him, is to reach 90% of vaccination coverage.

“We have already surpassed 80% of the adult population vaccinated with two doses and we have the exemplary advance of vaccination in adolescents. Of the 115 thousand eligible to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, only 512 have the schedule delayed by a few days. teenagers demonstrates the adhesion of the Espirito Santo family and this example should be followed by all age groups”, highlighted the secretary.

“We have the challenge of achieving 90% coverage across the state in this audience, so we are recommending that municipalities expand their strategies to reach vaccination coverage for this key audience, to achieve full vaccination coverage in the total population. No age group deserves it. herd immunity as an immunization option. Our children, our adolescents, cannot be exposed to the virus in a context of availability of vaccines.”

Application of the 3rd dose in the elderly slowed down

While the vaccination of adolescents reaches good coverage, on the other hand, vaccination of the elderly with the third dose of the vaccine has slowed down.

According to Nésio, if the pace of immunization were similar to that of September, all regions would already be at very low risk.

“The booster dose vaccination for the elderly has been advancing, but at a slow pace compared to that which we experienced, mainly in September. If we had kept the pace, by now we would have all regions at very low risk. population mobilizes to complete their vaccination schedule,” added Nésio.