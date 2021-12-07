New Resurrections Trailer Revealed

After the announcement on CCXP Worlds 21, The Matrix Resurrections, also known as Matrix 4, received a new trailer.

The video highlights Neo and Trinity facing the new perils that threaten the iconic duo’s relationship.

Watch:

Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21. #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix ♥️ this tweet and receive weekly directives. — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 6, 2021

Synopsis of Matrix Resurrections

“In a world of two realities — everyday life and what lies behind it — Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. The choice, while an illusion, is still the only way to enter or to get out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever,” says the synopsis of Matrix Resurrections.

When does Matrix 4 debut?

Directed by Lana Wachowski (one of the directors of the original trilogy), Matrix 4 (or Matrix Resurrections) will hit Brazilian theaters on December 22, 2021. For more, check out everything we know about the film here.

