New Year’s Eve 2022: Castro confirms fireworks in Copacabana and other parts of the capital

RIO — The governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), confirmed that the capital will have fireworks in Copacabana, in the South Zone, and in other parts of the city, despite the cancellation of the concert schedule. Private parties are allowed and each municipality will stipulate its sanitary rules for holding them. According to Castro, parking on the waterfront will be prohibited, as a way of preventing crowding. The transports will also not have a special operation scheme on the night of the 31st, as a way to avoid the flow of people to the areas where the fireworks shows will take place.

— Yesterday, Mayor Eduardo Paes and I talked better about the topic. We think the request for the fireworks display is reasonable, but we agree on the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. We will still define how transport will be restricted on these days, but we already know that parking on the waterfront will not be allowed. These measures will be discussed and aligned by the state and municipal scientific committees, in addition to secretaries involved in this logistical operation – he said.

Carnival 2022: Committee of the Chamber of Councilors recommends requirement of vaccination passport

conversations between committees

In a post on his Twitter profile on Monday night, the 6th, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, informed that he was with Governor Claudio Castro and asked him to take to the scientific committee a demand for the New Year’s party have fireworks in Copacabana and some other parts of the city.

“I was with Governor Claudio Castro this evening. I asked him to take to his scientific committee the possibility of at least carrying out the fireworks in Copacabana and in some central points of the city. @danielsoranz will lead the negotiations about what is possible to be done” , wrote the mayor.

Know more

To the point What prompted Rosa Weber to release the secret budget?



Lauro and Gabeira The emergence of the Ômicron variant and its impact in Brazil



Malu is ON Renata Abreu: Candidates for the 3rd way will have to be detached and support Moro



CBN Panorama STF sieges against Ômicron; landslide in Belo Horizonte; new to Prouni; meeting between Biden and Putin





Last Saturday morning, on his Twitter account, Paes had informed that Rio would not have a New Year’s Eve party this year as traditionally occurs. According to him, between the decision of the municipal and state scientific committees, the most restrictive will always apply.

“The City Hall Committee says it can. The State Committee says no. So it can’t. We’re going to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in this way,” he wrote on the social network, highlighting an article published by the newspaper “Extra” with experts .





Previous Photo







Next Photo

2021 – New Year’s Eve at Christ the Redeemer: monument received projections with special lighting Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo 2021 – Even without a concert and with actions by the city hall to avoid crowding, Copacabana had a record of people who turned the year on the beach Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo 2021 – Many cariocas have not given up on breaking the year near the sea. Copacabana, despite the blockade made by the city hall, had crowds of people in the sand Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo 2021 – Empty sands in the middle of the New Year’s Eve in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo 2021 – From the sands of Copacabana, the audience much smaller than in previous years toasted the New Year Photo: LUCAS LANDAU / REUTERS 2021 – Few people ventured to the beach at the turn of the year Photo: Alexandre Brum / Agência O Globo 2020 – Around 3 million people were expected to enjoy New Year’s Eve in Copacabana: party in the neighborhood had four stages Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo 2020 – Cantor Ferrugem took the stage shortly before midnight and cheered the crowd that filled the sands of Copacabana Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo 2020 – Diogo Nogueira paid tribute to samba dancer Beth Carvalho, samba artist who died in April of this year Photo: Gabriel Monteiro / Agência O Globo 2020 – Crowd celebrates the arrival of 2020 at the turnaround in Copacabana Photo: ROBERTO MOREYRA / Agência O Globo Christ the Redeemer illuminated at midnight on the first day of 2020: in the background, the lights of the city and the fireworks of Copacabana Photo: Fernando Maia / Publicity / Riotur 2019 – Color, beauty and brightness in the skies of Rio to celebrate the new year Photo: Pedro Teixeira / Agência O Globo 2019 – The turnaround party had 14 minutes of fireworks Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo 2019 – Gilberto Gil with his daughter Preta Gil on the stage of the Copacabana party Photo: Pedro Teixeira / Agência O Globo 2018 – Fireworks could be seen of the Christ. Light show enchanted the public Photo: Fernando Maia / Publicity 2018 – Light show, the biggest ever recorded in Copabana, was followed with excitement by the audience, who gathered near the beach’s sea Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo 2018 – Light show in Copacabana was marked by good weather, despite the forecast of rain in recent days Photo: Divulgação/ Riotur

See more:Carnival and New Year’s Eve 2022: municipalities in the state reevaluate parties; Preta Gil cancels block and associations remain cautious

On Saturday, Paes stated in the post that he had been talking to Governor Claudio Castro and that the cancellation recommendation was not what he had been giving him until then. According to Riotur, the party still did not have official sponsorship for this year.

Also on Saturday, at a press conference, Paes stated that the municipality’s scientific committee had a contrary opinion and had given a favorable opinion on holding the party. The mayor, however, preferred to follow the most restrictive measure. He added that he was surprised by the understanding of the state committee.

For now, continued revelry: ‘We are going to continue planning the carnival’, says Paes

In the neighboring city:Niterói won’t have shows on New Year’s Eve, but fireworks are guaranteed

— At a regular meeting, they (the municipal committee) said: “Look, New Year’s Eve can be played. There is no new element that looks at the possibility of a new Ômicron strain. But there is no new element that leads to the decision to cancel the new year”. So I had been keeping it despite all the cancellations (elsewhere). The scientific committee has respectable people and they are not friends of the mayor. This scientific committee said that New Year’s Eve could be held,” explained the mayor, who added: “I had been talking to Governor Cláudio Castro. Yesterday, I even spoke with him, and we had decided to wait until the 10th, until the end of next week. Waiting for the evolution of the framework to make the final decision on New Year’s Eve. But yesterday, I was surprised by the decision of the state’s scientific committee, understanding that the party represented a risk.

‘Vaccine passport’: see where it will be required in Rio

Hours after Paes announced the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve party, Castro said he would have a meeting with Paes on the topic, including members of the scientific committees of the capital and the state.