New Year’s Eve 2022: Castro confirms fireworks in Copacabana and other parts of the capital

RIO — The governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), confirmed that the capital will have fireworks in Copacabana, in the South Zone, and in other parts of the city, despite the cancellation of the concert schedule. Private parties are allowed and each municipality will stipulate its sanitary rules for holding them. According to Castro, parking on the waterfront will be prohibited, as a way of preventing crowding. The transports will also not have a special operation scheme on the night of the 31st, as a way to avoid the flow of people to the areas where the fireworks shows will take place.
— Yesterday, Mayor Eduardo Paes and I talked better about the topic. We think the request for the fireworks display is reasonable, but we agree on the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. We will still define how transport will be restricted on these days, but we already know that parking on the waterfront will not be allowed. These measures will be discussed and aligned by the state and municipal scientific committees, in addition to secretaries involved in this logistical operation – he said.
In a post on his Twitter profile on Monday night, the 6th, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, informed that he was with Governor Claudio Castro and asked him to take to the scientific committee a demand for the New Year’s party have fireworks in Copacabana and some other parts of the city.
“I was with Governor Claudio Castro this evening. I asked him to take to his scientific committee the possibility of at least carrying out the fireworks in Copacabana and in some central points of the city. @danielsoranz will lead the negotiations about what is possible to be done” , wrote the mayor.
Last Saturday morning, on his Twitter account, Paes had informed that Rio would not have a New Year’s Eve party this year as traditionally occurs. According to him, between the decision of the municipal and state scientific committees, the most restrictive will always apply.
“The City Hall Committee says it can. The State Committee says no. So it can’t. We’re going to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in this way,” he wrote on the social network, highlighting an article published by the newspaper “Extra” with experts .
On Saturday, Paes stated in the post that he had been talking to Governor Claudio Castro and that the cancellation recommendation was not what he had been giving him until then. He stressed that he is complying with the state decision. According to Riotur, the party still did not have official sponsorship for this year.
Hours after Paes announced the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve party, Castro said that the authorities’ final decision on the matter would be communicated this week, after a meeting between the heads of the municipal and state Executive, including members of the scientific committees of the capital and the state.