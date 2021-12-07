New York Mayor Announces Mandatory Vaccination for Private Sector Workers | World

the mayor of New York , Bill de Blasio, announced this Monday (6) that all private sector employees in the most populous city in the United States will undergo mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus from December 27th.

The mayor thus goes further than President Joe Biden, whose mandatory vaccination order, which was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 4 but is currently suspended by the courts, only involved workers in companies with more than 100 workers.

“Here in New York, we’ve decided to launch a preemptive attack (against the coronavirus) to do something bold to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the risks it poses for everyone,” De Blasio told MSNBC television network.

He pointed out that all “New York private sector workers are subject to the obligation to be vaccinated as of December 27”, which affects almost 184,000 businesses and businesses.

In addition, from the same date, citizens “over 12 years old will have to present proof that they have received three doses of the vaccine” in order to enter public places such as restaurants and theaters, according to the mayor, who ends his position on 31 December and will be replaced by Eric Adams, elected at the polls on 2 November.

The presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is confirmed in at least 15 states in the country, including New York.

New York, the largest city in the United States, was particularly affected by the pandemic in 2020, with at least 34,000 deaths.

