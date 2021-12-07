Next chapter, Tuesday, December 7 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Tuesday (7):

Tulio and Ruth pretend to be a couple interested in adopting a child. Túlio is intrigued by the fact that Ravi knows Renato. Avany is suspicious of Tulio and Ruth and sends Ravi a photo, making sure the couple is lying.

Inacia advises Joy to give more value to Ravi. Barbara asks Janine for help in writing a letter to her father, Santiago. Lara gets a job as a cook and convinces Mateus to move to Rio de Janeiro. Nicole decides to take a voice test. Breno and Ilana argue.

Cecília performs well in the photo shoot for her new ad campaign. Cecilia is attracted to Breno. Christian/Renato manages to make a copy of Ruth’s house key and breaks into Tulio’s lover’s house. Ravi finds photos of Ruth with Tullius. Christian/Renato investigates Ruth’s computer.

