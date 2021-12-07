NFTs: Who Really Earns Big From Them According to Chainalysis | finance

You non-fungible tokens ( NFTs , the acronym in English) are one of the most interesting things in cryptocurrencies at the moment, with the prospect of big gains if the last collection increases in value. But a new study of Chainalysis shows that only a small part of the participants in that market reaps most of the gains.

Investing frequently in a wide range of collections appears to lead to higher profits, Chainalysis said in its report. She added that the practice of whitelisting – when allowing a certain set of followers to buy new NFTs at a much lower price than other users during build events, where a digital file is turned into a blockchained digital asset – helps those followers significantly.

Users participating in the whitelist and then they sell their newly created NFT they make a profit of 75.7%, against a gain of just 20.8% for other users who fall out of the list, Chainalysis said, citing information from the platform Opensea. The data suggest it’s nearly impossible to get disproportionate returns without being whitelisted, the study said.

“A very small group of highly sophisticated investors derive most of their profits from collecting NFT,” the study said. “This is especially true at minting, where the whitelisting process gives first-timers access to lower prices that result in higher profits. We also see possible evidence of the use of bots by investors wishing to buy during minting events, which could exclude less sophisticated users and even result in failed transactions at high fees.”

The practice of whitelisting appears to be similar to the preferential treatment of some insiders and investors, which has long been practiced in the crypto world, especially with so-called initial currency offers, before they were blocked by regulators.

The NFTs have exploded this year, with celebrities, sports teams and artists trying to break into the market, and names like Paris Hilton supporting the efforts to move forward. But there have also been questions about what exactly you get in terms of property rights when you buy one, as well as transactions that never seem to actually take place and sharp drops in the prices of some NFTs.