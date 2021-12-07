Northeast Cup has groups defined for 2022; see the switching

Tournament had the keys drawn this Monday (6). Bahia is the current champion

THE Northeast Cup defined this Monday (6) the groups for the tournament to be played in 2022. In all, 16 clubs dream of the title. The format has been the same since 2019: two groups with eight teams each.

See the groups below:

A group: strength, sport, Atlético-BA, CSA, Sampaio Correa, Campinas, Globo-RN and Sergipe.

Group B: Ceará, Bahia, Nautical, CRB, Botafogo-PB, highs, Forest-EC and Sousa-PB.

The competition is known as Classics Cup, as it directs clubs in the same state to fall into different groups and star in classics. Thus, the following confrontations are already defined:

  • Ceará x Fortaleza

  • Bahia x Atlético-BA

  • Sport x Nautical

  • CRB x CSA

  • Botafogo-PB x Campinense

According to the regulations, each club faces the eight of the opposing group in a single round. The top four in each bracket advance to the next stage of the tournament.

In the quarters and semifinals, single matches. The big decision will be played on the round-trip system.

The 16 clubs were divided into four pots. Each pot respected the team’s position in the National Club Ranking. The subdivision also establishes how much each one will receive per participation. The value will be established by the League of the Northeast.

  • Pot 1 – Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza and Sport

  • Pot 2 – CSA, Sampaio Corrêa, CRB and Náutico

  • Pot 3 – Botafogo-PB, Globo-RN, Altos and Campinense

  • Pot 4 – Floresta-CE, Sergipe, Atlético-BA and Sousa-PB

The biggest champions are: Bahia and Vitória, with four titles, Sport, with three, Ceará, with two, Campinense, Fortaleza, Santa Cruz, América-RN and Sampaio Corrêa, with one.

