November car sales were the worst of the month in 16 years

The semiconductor crisis continues to set the melancholy tone of the vehicle market in Brazil, which is still paddling in search of recovery. Despite the month of November being historically one of the hottest of the year, the 11th month of 2021 was the worst in the last 16 years with its 173,000 licensed vehicles, according to data from the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea).

To get an idea of ​​the poor performance of November in relation to the equivalent month of 2020, there was a drop of no less than 23.1%, which means 52,000 cars less. The comparison with November 2019 is even more tense, a period in which 242 thousand cars were licensed – almost 70 thousand less than November 2021. When comparing November and October this year, the growth was a modest 6.5% (173 thousand cars in November x 162.3 thousand in October).

Despite car sales having suffered a drop of 1.3% compared to the volume of the first 11 months of 2020, it is worth highlighting the increasingly massive presence of SUVs in the Brazilian market. “Within the automobile universe, it is worth mentioning the evolution of SUV sales, which grew 30% over last year and in November represented an impressive 45.5% of the total number of passenger cars”, highlighted the President of Anfavea.

According to the association, the main villain of the successive monthly drops in licensing continues to be the pace of production, as the supply is still not keeping up with the demand in the country. Anfavea states that in November 206 thousand units were produced, 15.1% more than in October, but 13.5% less than in November 2020, when production in that month reached 238.2 thousand units. Thus, it was the worst result for a month of November 2015, when there was also a crisis, but different, as the reason was low demand.

As well as the fall in license plates, exports also fell in November: only 28 thousand units were shipped to other countries, which represents a drop of 6% compared to October – which had 29,800 cars exported. In this comparison, the result below is not as expressive, but when compared to November of last year, a period in which 44,000 cars were sent abroad, the fall was much higher: 36.3% less compared to November 2021.

“We have a lot of incomplete vehicles in the factory yards, waiting for electronic components. We hope they can be completed this month, easing the queues a little this New Year”, said the President of ANFAVEA, Luiz Carlos Moraes.

Despite the performance still below the historical average in 2021 due to the shortage of components, the entity’s executive highlighted that the expectation for next year is for a gradual improvement in the supply of semiconductors, despite the complete solution of the crisis generated by the pandemic since last year is only expected for the end of 2022. In other words, the sales, production and export figures should improve only in 2023, if the current resumption of the industry continues at this same pace with the expansion of vaccination in the country.