Nubank cannot comment on the IPO on social media

The Real Estate Securities Commission advised Nubank not to post or allow comments on the social network about the company’s IPO. According to the institution, the decision was taken to avoid false information and speculation about entering the stock exchange.

IPO is the acronym for Initial Public Offering, in Portuguese, initial public offering. Simply put, it is the process for a company to enter the Stock Exchange.

Entering the Stock Exchange means that the institution becomes a publicly traded company, with shares that can be traded (bought and sold) by investors. Therefore, whoever buys shares becomes a partner in the company, or its shareholder.

In other words: by making an IPO, Nubank is offering part of its capital to new investor partners. This is done through the sale of shares and another type of asset, the BDRs.

Free BDRs for Nubank Customers

Nu invest, Nubank’s investment platform, started making available on November 9 some fintech BDRs free of charge to pre-selected customers.

“Our customers have always been our biggest partners, and now we’re finally going to be able to call them partners. If you want to receive your little piece, just follow the steps here in your app”, explains David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank.

Those who wanted more “bits” of Nubank can book BDRs from November 17th, through the Nu invest account. The debut of the scholarship institution is scheduled for December 9th.

Finally, through the application, the user has access to various information about Nu invest, such as Nubank’s IPO, NuSócios program and BDRs.

