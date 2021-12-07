Number of babies named Alexa drops by 80%; understand the reason

The number of babies with the Alexa name has dropped by almost 80% since Amazon launched its virtual assistant with the same name in 2014. As a result, throughout 2015, around 6,000 newborns were registered under that name in the United States, on the other hand, in 2020, the number plummeted to approximately 1,300, according to data from the US Department of Social Security.

One of the reasons for the drop in popularity of the name is the embarrassment and uncomfortable moments experienced by women who call themselves Alexa since the Amazon invention was released, reported a report in the Washington Post.

In an interview with the American newspaper, 25 girls and adults, ages five to 55, reported their experiences with coincidence and said how the virtual assistant has changed the way they feel. Some said they were indifferent and even professed to enjoy being associated with Amazon’s Alexa, while most said they were tired of the jokes involving their names.

In addition, there are also reports of situations where jokes evolved into sexual harassment. Like the chance of Alexa S. who at age 16 – in 2018 – was harassed on five different occasions by teenagers. “They said: Alexa, send me nudes, Alexa, give me oral sex”, he told the North American newspaper.

Already in virtual classes and business meetings, the Alexas said that they have been instructed to avoid saying their names. Such discomfort gave rise to sociological discussions about the ethics and strategy behind the names given to virtual assistants, and why female names were chosen.

About this, one of the Alexas interviewed by the Washington Post report pointed out that it may be because of the idea that women are subservient.

Other young women argued that they feel dehumanized by sharing the name with the virtual assistant and that some people call them by other names to avoid association or that the Amazon handset understands it has been called to a command.

There is even a group called “I am Alexa! Alliance” (I am Alexa!, in the English translation) which has been trying in the US Court to get Amazon to use a name that is “non-human” for its virtual assistant.

