‘O cravo ea Rosa’ premieres a new schedule of soap operas on Globo – Cultura

Actors live Julio Petruchio and the ingenious Catarina Batista, respectively (photo: GLOBO/DISCLOSURE)

In the year that celebrates 70 years of telenovela in Brazil, Globo launches a new timetable for the genre on its programming schedule. From this Monday (6/12), the hit “O cravo ea rosa”, by Walcyr Carrasco, directed by Walter Avancini and Mrio Mrcio Bandarra, will be shown again, from Monday to Friday, after “Jornal Hoje”. A romantic comedy inspired by the classic “A tame shrew”, by William Shakespeare, and with references to the serials “O macho”, by Ivani Ribeiro, the plot is set in So Paulo in the 1920s and narrates the tumultuous novel between the rude hillbilly Julio Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) and the ingenious Catarina Batista (Adriana Esteves), rich and modern woman with feminist ideals.

Daughter of banker Nicanor Batista (Lus Melo), Catarina known as the ”beast” for putting all her suitors on the run. “It was an especially important job for me and one of the most beautiful soap operas I’ve ever participated in,” said Adriana. I loved knowing you would come back,’ said Moscovis. In addition to the central story, the telenovela conquered the public with its parallel plots and diverse charismatic characters, full of humanity.

The love triangle between Catarina’s sister, Bianca (Leandra Leal), professor Edmundo (ngelo Antnio) and self-interested Heitor (Rodrigo Faro), inspired by the play “Cyrano de Bergerac”, written in 1897 by the Frenchman Edmond Rostand, is also moving. the chapters. The relationship of the submissive Cornlio (Ney Latorraca) with the underhanded and ambitious Dinor (Maria Padilha) also guarantees priceless moments. Josefa (Eva Todor), Calixto (Pedro Paulo Rangel) Marcela (Drica Moraes) and Joaquim (Carlos Vereza) are also highlights of the cast.