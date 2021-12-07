Official document reveals what data from WhatsApp and other messengers the FBI can access

Through the US Freedom of Information Act, government transparency NGO Property of the People gained access to an official document that shows what information the FBI has access to from various couriers.
According to Rolling Stone magazine, which also had access to the document, the text of the material begins by highlighting that all the data are for lawful use only and can only be collected upon a court order..
Also according to the document, the FBI (United States Federal Bureau of Investigation) cannot read the content of messages sent by users on WhatsApp, for example. But, the generated metadata is under access by the authorities.
In practice, this means the US government has access to the entire contact list of a person under investigation., which is updated every 15 minutes. The time of exchanged messages is also available to the government agency.
The material points out that nine messaging apps share their data with the US government. Are they:
- iMessage;
- Line;
- Signal;
- Telegram;
- Threema;
- Viber;
- WeChat;
- Whatsapp;
- Wickr.
And privacy?
Legal experts and technologists consulted by Rolling Stone analyzed the document and highlight that it is rare to obtain such detailed information, from the government’s point of view, through law enforcement, by messaging services.
However, thinking mainly about professionals who need to keep their conversations really private, or anonymous, like journalists and lawyers, the delivery of this data can have impacting consequences..
“WhatsApp providing all this information is devastating for a reporter who communicates with a confidential source,” said American Civil Liberties Union member Daniel Kahn Gillmor.
iMessage, Apple’s messenger, appears as “limited” to access the content. Although, the company may send backups of an investigated device upon a warrant, in addition to iCloud encryption keys.
Wanted by Rolling Stone magazine, Apple declined to comment on the document, which is available in full on the Property of the People website.
