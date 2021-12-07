On her birthday, Danielle Winits has an intimate party and delights by showing photos of the moment

Actress Danielle Winits held an intimate party at her house to celebrate the arrival of her 48 years old and enchanted by showing moments with her family

the birthday of Danielle Winits (48) was this Sunday, 05, and the actress delighted by sharing photos of the moment on her social network.

This Monday, 06, the blonde, who turned 48, published photos of her intimate party with family members and drew attention with rare records from her relatives.

beside the children, noah kings (13) and Guy Winits (10), and from the mother, Nadja Winits (67), the famous posed radiant. “About Life’s Best Gifts”, she said that she blew out the candles beside her husband, André Gonçalves (46).

For the celebration at home, Danielle Winits bet on printed pants and a shiny cropped shirt, which showed her flat stomach.

In recent days, the actress delighted by sharing a photo of her son on the stunning porch of her home.

Recently, Danielle Winits drew raves by sharing killer photos in a bikini, showing off her good shape from multiple angles.

See photos from Danielle Winits’s birthday:





Last accessed: 07 Dec 2021 – 01:16:02 (405723).