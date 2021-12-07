One hundred cats are found dead in a pensioner’s home in France

posted on 12/06/2021 11:55 AM / updated on 12/06/2021 12:54 PM



(credit: Vinicius Cardoso Vieira/Esp. CB/DA Press)

Nice, France- Animal protection associations found on Sunday (5) 100 dead cats in the home of a pensioner in southeastern France, in addition to another 20 animals in poor health, said one of these groups.

The cats, which were mostly in closed plastic or wooden boxes, were found after the 81-year-old man was hospitalized in Nice, according to the local newspaper Nice-Matin.

The retiree’s niece asked the associations for help after discovering the animals. In total, 100 dead cats were found inside and outside the house, as well as squirrels, rats and a dog’s jaw.

“Most of the cats were dead when they were placed in these boxes (…), but we believe that at least two may have been buried alive,” explained to AFP Philippe Desjacques, president of La Tribu du Fourmilier.

The corpse of a cat partially devoured by other felines was found on the sofa. Another twenty still alive, but debilitated, were rescued and given to veterinarians or volunteers.

“Unfortunately, we see stories like this every year,” Desjacques said, adding that organizations are looking to denounce humans for “mistreatment” of animals or “negligence.”

According to the association’s leader, the retired person suffers from Noah’s syndrome, a mental disorder that consists of taking more animals than you can take care of, and Diogenes’ syndrome (compulsive accumulation of objects).

The French court opened an investigation into “acts of cruelty to animals”, Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme told AFP.