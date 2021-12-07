Opposition gathers signatures and protocols letter for Salgado to explain Vasco’s football failure | Vasco

Semper Vasco, Julio Brant’s political group, managed to gather 65 signatures to summon Jorge Salgado to give explanations to the Deliberative Council on the failure of football in 2021. The letter was filed this Monday afternoon, in São Januário. The list includes the signatures of 31 councilors, in addition to 34 benefactors. The request is for Carlos Fonseca, president of the CD, to call an extraordinary session with the presence of the president of Vasco.