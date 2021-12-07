Opposition gathers signatures and protocols letter for Salgado to explain Vasco’s football failure | Vasco

Semper Vasco, Julio Brant’s political group, managed to gather 65 signatures to summon Jorge Salgado to give explanations to the Deliberative Council on the failure of football in 2021. The letter was filed this Monday afternoon, in São Januário. The list includes the signatures of 31 councilors, in addition to 34 benefactors. The request is for Carlos Fonseca, president of the CD, to call an extraordinary session with the presence of the president of Vasco.
Pursuant to article 76 of the club’s constitution, the minimum required to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Governing Council is 60 signatures. Semper Vasco won 30 seats on the board in the last election, but got another 35 signatures for Jorge Salgado’s convening request.
Jorge Salgado at a press conference by the Vasco Administrative Board — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco
In the document justifying the call request, the directors want an explanation on especially four items:
- Reasons that led Vasco, despite having the highest payroll, not getting access to Serie A.
- Failure to fulfill the promise of a “strong and winning football” in the campaign.
- Football planning.
- Reasons for not carrying out the club’s professionalization project.
Carlos Fonseca, president of the Deliberative Council, has not yet received the document filed on Monday. There is still no forecast when the extraordinary session will take place with the presence of Jorge Salgado.
Councilors file a letter summoning Jorge Salgado to clarify the failure of Vasco’s football — Photo: ge