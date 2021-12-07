Owner’s nephew says he was afraid to go to wakes

The nephew of one of the owners of the Kiss nightclub, Willian Renato Machado, 27, said he was afraid to go to the wakes of victims of the fire at the nightclub, which killed 242 people and injured 636 others. started, worked in the promotion of the parties.

“There was no way [ir aos velórios]. We even had a desire, my mother mainly, because she had very close contact with the employees, but it’s a situation that I couldn’t do,” he said, during the trial.

Because we didn’t know what people’s reactions would be. We preferred to avoid it for some reprisal. We were afraid of what could happen.”

Willian Renato Machado, promoter of Kiss and nephew of one of the owners

On the day of the tragedy, he arrived at the club at dawn on January 27, 2013. He said that, in the first song played by Gurizada Fandangueira, there was no use of fireworks. However, in the second song, the artifacts, which were on the floor, on the side of the stage, were activated.

“This already caused us a surprise. I saw Marcelo [de Jesus dos Santos, um dos réus] bending down and coming back with a glove with an artifact in his hand. I don’t remember if it was lit before or if it came lit from the ground. At that he raised his hand up, he started to jump and already started a spark starting in the ceiling.”

With that, he already headed for the exit of the nightclub. Machado said that he saw his uncle and partner at the club, Elissandro Spohr, shouting for people to leave. “It took me seconds to get out. My biggest obstacle was a taxi [estacionado na frente da boate].”

Outside, he saw his uncle “carrying a person” who was at the party. The young man stayed there to help and then went home. Only the next day was he hospitalized for two days.

During the deposition, Fernandes refused to see the video that caught the start of the flames in the Kiss nightclub. “There is a need, doctor, do you think? I would not like to see this. Would you mind?” asked the survivor.

Next, judge Orlando Faccini Neto questioned him about the reasons for his refusal. “From the feeling. As much as I’m Kiko’s nephew, I have a very strong feeling about it,” he explained. The request was granted by the magistrate. “I’m even sorry,” the Kiss owner’s nephew replied to prosecutor Lucia Helena Callegari, who serves on the jury.

“No, even all the other victims collaborated,” said the MP’s representative. “It’s not a question of not cooperating, but it’s because of the feeling,” replied the deponent.

“I just wanted you to identify who was on stage. If you don’t want to do that, that’s fine,” concluded the prosecutor.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

Machado is the 18th person to testify at the Jury Court, which is already on the sixth day. Before him, manager and former employee Stenio Rodrigues Fernandes, 30, was heard today, who said he witnessed a performance by the band Gurizada Fandangueira using fireworks in another location.

The case took place at a party at the UFSM Events Center (Federal University of Santa Maria) about a week before the tragedy.