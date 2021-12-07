Paes meets with Castro to assess the possibility of keeping fireworks on New Year’s Eve | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, met with Governor Cláudio Castro on Monday night (6) to talk about canceling the New Year’s Eve in the capital. In a message posted on a social network, he claims that he requested that specialists from the state government assess the possibility that the fireworks display could take place in Copacabana and other parts of the city.

“I was just tonight with Governor Cláudio Castro. I asked him to take to his scientific committee the possibility of carrying out, at least, the fireworks in Copacabana and in some central points of the city. Daniel Soranz will lead the negotiations about what is possible to be done”, stated the mayor’s message.

A meeting between city hall and state government representatives is also scheduled to take place next Wednesday (8).

The idea of ​​maintaining fireworks was criticized by many people on social media.

“Rio de Janeiro does not need fireworks, but doctors at Family Clinics. Most are without doctors. Put your attention on that, mayor”, stated one of the answers.

Someone else called for more attention to the Covid variants. The concern also causes the cancellation of New Year’s festivities in Europe as well. Germany, for example, announced that New Year’s Eve parties with fireworks, which are generally more crowded, are banned. Portugal, the most vaccinated country in the European Union, also registered cancellations. Porto and Lisbon decided not to have parties.

“Eduardo, this is the most important time of year for the city, we have to trust science and wait for more information about the variants. Hasty decision does not count”, said another internet user.

On Saturday (4), Paes announced that he had decided to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro and that he was taking the decision with sadness, but that he could not organize the celebration without the guarantee of all the health authorities.

“We respect science. As there are divergent opinions between scientific committees, we will always stick with the most restrictive. The City Council says it can. The State’s says no. So it can’t. In this way, we are going to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio”, said Paes.

On the same day, the mayor stated that, despite the party’s cancellation, Rio de Janeiro is ready to receive vaccinated tourists.

“You will have 15 minutes without fireworks on Copacabana Beach, but the city remains magical, incredible, receptive, beautiful, wonderful. Vaccinated tourists will be very welcome in Rio de Janeiro, because we are charging at the time they stay,” explained the mayor.

In an interview with Conexão GloboNews on Monday, the Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, stated that the epidemiological panorama in Rio de Janeiro is the best since the beginning of the pandemic, but uncertainties regarding the omicron variant and the contrary opinion of the scientific committee of state government weighed in on the decision to cancel the party, and that it was difficult to go back.

“I think the decision has already been taken, but it is important to look at the epidemiological panorama of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Today, the city has reduced hospitalizations, cases and deaths for Covid-19 for 14 weeks. In the last week we had 3 days without any deaths from Covid-19. And the number of people with severe cases is increasingly rare”, said Soranz.

Soranz commented on the stiffening of the demand for proof of vaccination in the city and stressed that the measure must also be adopted when entering the country by air and land.

“Nobody would like to be canceling this incredible party that is the New Year’s Eve party in the city of Rio de Janeiro. But the scenario, the security climate, even with a very favorable epidemiological scenario, limits certain actions”, said Soranz.

Health experts approved the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve parties. They claim that the decision was right.

“The suspension of New Year’s Eve in the city of Rio de Janeiro was the right decision. With the introduction of the Ômicron variant, we will be able to have a new increase in the disease, if it escapes vaccine immunity. The fact that Brazil does not request a vaccination certificate for tourists, it can make Rio and Brazil a paradise for the unvaccinated”, said the professor of Epidemiology at UFRJ, Roberto Medronho.

On private parties, secretary Daniel Soranz stated, on Monday, that changes are not foreseen.