Palmeiras: Deyverson quotes Róger Guedes and doesn’t rule out playing for Corinthians in the future: ‘I’m merchandise’

The hero of Palmeiras at Libertadores, Deyverson was the guest on the Arena SBT program last Monday (6) and talked about playing for Corinthians

Deyverson was the great hero of tri da Libertadores Conmebol by scoring the second winning goal of the palm trees over the Flamengo 2-1. Even with the name marked at Alviverde, he did not rule out playing for his rival Corinthians.

During the SBT Arena, the attacker quoted Roger Guedes, who has worked for the summer and today defends the helm, was quite sincere in putting himself as a ‘commodity’ and left the future open.

“I’m a commodity. I don’t know what tomorrow is. If I asked (Róger) Guedes that question, maybe he would say the same thing when he was at Palmeiras, and today he’s at Corinthians,” he said.

With a contract until June 2022, Deyverson can sign a pre-contract with another team as of January. However, he highlighted the desire to remain at Palmeiras.

“My desire is to place a probe here (in the arm) and another in Palmeiras and never come unglued”, he joked.

At the age of 30, the striker arrived at Palmeiras in 2017. Since then, he has played in 135 games and scored 30 goals. In addition to Libertadores, it won a Brazilian championship, in 2018.