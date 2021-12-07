Palmeiras evaluates the hiring of Marcelo Lomba, from Inter, to be Weverton’s reserve

Marcelo Lomba is in the final stretch of his contract and will not stay at Internacional, and may arrive at Palmeiras in 2022

After announce that Jaílson will not have his contract renewed, O palm trees is now looking for a goalkeeper to be the reserve of Weverton. One of the names evaluated is that of Marcelo Lomba, of International.

The information was first published by globoesporte.com and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

Alviverde understands that Weverton will be missing the team several times in 2022 because of FIFA Dates (in addition to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, there will also be several friendlies on the calendar).

With that, the board and the technical committee welcome the arrival of an experienced reserve to make up for the absence of the 21 shirt.

Lomba is one of the names considered for several factors.

Marcelo Lomba during Internacional training Ricardo Duarte/SC International

In addition to the good technical evaluation, he would still arrive for free, as he is in the final stretch of his contract with Colorado and will not be in Rio Grande do Sul.

During his career, the 34-year-old athlete also defended Flamengo, Bahia and Ponte Preta.

In the current season, the carioca had 28 games for the Beira-Rio team, but lost his position to young Daniel in the final stretch of the season.

At the moment, Weverton’s immediate reserve at Palestra Itália is Vinícius Silvestre, who comes from good performances against Cuiabá and Athletico-PR, in the last rounds of the Brazilian Championship.