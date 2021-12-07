Palmeiras goes to the market in search of reservations for Weverton; Marcelo Lomba is rated | palm trees

After deciding not to renew with 40-year-old Jailson, Palmeiras goes to the market to hire a new Weverton reserve. One of the goalkeepers evaluated by the club is Marcelo Lomba, who is leaving Internacional.

At 34 years of age, Lomba is out of a contract at the end of the month and is sure to leave Colorado. In addition to Verdão and other polls from Brazil, the goalkeeper is also cited as a target of Charlotte FC, from the United States, which will have Miguel Ángel Ramírez as coach.

Palmeiras decided not to renew with Jailson, who had been with the club since 2014, played 104 games and won all the titles of the “Crefisa era”: bichampionship in Brazil (2016 and 2018), bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil (2015 and 2020), bi of Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and Paulistão (2020).

Vinicius Silvestre, at 27 years old, graduated in Verdão and is now the third goalkeeper in the squad. He has been a starter (and highlighted) in the last games of Brasileirão, with the starters already on vacation. The club, however, understands that it is necessary to have another option for the goal, as Weverton is a recurrent figure in the selections of the Brazilian team and therefore loses many matches.

After a season with fewer signings, Verdão should move the market more to 2022. The club has already started assembling the squad for the coming season by releasing Jailson and also captain Felipe Melo, who is close to Fluminense.

Palmeiras is still awaiting the release of FIFA to register new players in the Club World Cup, as the window for international transfers in Brazil opens after pre-registration for the tournament. The expectation is that the entity will release the registration of new athletes for the competition.

