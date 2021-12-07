Palmeiras news today (6)

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

With the main players on vacation, Palmeiras is already articulating towards 2022. Thus, in addition to reinforcements, Leila Pereira’s management has the mission to renew with Abel Ferreira. Due to harassment from abroad, the board wants to renew for another two years with the coach and enhance his work with an astronomical salary increase.

See below the main news from Palmeiras today (6).

ABEL’S NEW SALARY

Portuguese should receive a very considerable salary increase.

MARCELO MAY ARRIVE IN 2022

Left-back has chances to be free in the market and be targeted by Alviverde.

CAMPAIGN BY MARCELO

Fans moved on social media in support of the possible arrival of the ace.

REINFORCEMENT FOR THE WORLD?

Board moves to close contract renewal.

DEFINITION ABOUT WILLIAN

Striker is wanted by Santos and Cruzeiro, but Palmeiras promises to make an exit difficult.

PLAN BY PETER

Flamengo’s center forward is still quoted to be number 9 in 2022.

REVELATION BY FELIPE MELO

Volante did not have his bond renewed and spoke about the club’s decision

AND LUIZ ADRIANO?

Striker had a conversation with Leila Pereira about his future.

LOMBA NA MIRA AND RENAN RIBEIRO OFFERED

With the departure of Jailson, Palmeiras will go to the market in search of a goalkeeper.

DIEGO COSTA ON RADAR?

After the Rooster title, the player did not guarantee his permanence in the team for the next year.

