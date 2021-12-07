Palmeiras wants to extend Abel Ferreira’s contract and offers the coach a salary increase – Sports

O palm trees took an important step to ensure the permanence of Abel Ferreira. The club offered an extension to the Portuguese coach’s two-year contract. That is, the technician’s bond, if he accepts the proposal, will be valid until December 2024, no longer until December 2022.

The information was first disclosed by ge.globe and confirmed by state with people connected to the coach. The Portuguese is valued for the second consecutive title of Libertadores da América and, if he stays, he will have a considerable salary increase.

There is also a promise on the part of the board of directors of Palmeiras that there will be an effort to hire the athletes that Abel asks for. This year, the lack of reinforcements irritated the coach. From his list of requests, only defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa arrived, via loan from Nice, from France. Piquerez and Jorge were later hired to make up for the departure of Matias Viña.

With Leila Pereira in the presidency – she assumes the post on the 15th of the month – the tendency is for important pieces to arrive to reinforce the cast. The owner of the companies that sponsor the club has already warned that her management’s top priority “is always fighting for a winning team.” For now, no athletes have arrived, but veterans Felipe Melo and Jailson have already been dismissed. Your contracts expire at the end of this month.

Abel is on vacation in Portugal, his birthplace, and will have a month to rest until the re-presentation, scheduled for January 5th. Hours after winning the Libertadores, the coach warned that he is at his physical and mental limit due to the exhausting marathon of games that prevails in Brazilian football. According to the CIES Football Observatory, in a period of one year, between November 26, 2020 and November 26, 2021, Palmeiras was the club that most often played in the world, with 97 matches.

That’s why Abel, at Palmeiras since November 2020, said that would make a deep reflection with the family before defining your future. At the tri-championship continental party, he reassured the crowd by indicating that he intends to fulfill his commitment. “I have a contract,” said Abel, after hearing a chorus of “stays” from fans attending the event at a nightclub in São Paulo

The coach will soon release a book detailing his trajectory with the team. In just over a year at the club, the Portuguese won two Libertadores trophies and a cup in the Copa do Brasil. In addition, he was vice of the Recopa Sudamericana, Supercopa do Brasil and Paulistão in 2021.