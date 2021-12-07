Paraty: Passenger’s wife reports anguish and says: ‘I didn’t know about the flight’

Tatiana Fogaça, wife of businessman Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, 45, a passenger on the plane that disappeared at sea between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) on November 24, regretted the suspension of searches by her husband and co-pilot José Porfírio de Brito Júnior , 20, announced by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) on Saturday (4). The designer and psychoanalyst also said that her husband omitted that he would return to Rio de Janeiro on a charter flight, after traveling to Campinas (SP) on business, and that the lack of information and support from the authorities made the searches even more difficult.

Today, a new statement from the 1st Naval District Command informed that the vessel “Isabela II”, which was sailing in the search area, spotted material between Ilha de Búzios and Ilha da Vitória, north of Ilhabela (SC), supposedly part of the missing aircraft wing.

The Search and Rescue team (SAR) of the São Sebastião Port Captaincy Office collected and transported the material that will now be sent to the cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) for expertise.

Family members continue to ask for efforts for searches in the region.

everyday suffering

In the first interview with UOL, 11 days after the accident, designer and psychoanalyst Tatiana Fogaça recalled the anguish saga she has been facing for nearly two weeks.

“As both my father-in-law and I were always reticent about private flights, in small aircraft, he said on the day that he would be on an Azul flight and called me around 20:20 to say he was boarding. We had a family protocol. in which he warned me and warned my father-in-law when he was taking off, so we were in contact and monitoring a lot, for safety reasons,” he explained.

At around 10 pm on the day of the accident, finding it strange that Sergio was late getting home, she tried to contact her husband, without success. She then called Azul, researching through the CPF whether the businessman had purchased a ticket with the company. Nothing yet.

“I called the travel agent that intermediates our air transactions and she said: ‘no, he didn’t buy from me’, but sometimes Sergio bought directly from websites. At that moment, I was crazy about going into specialized websites that inform about air accidents and there was none reported,” he explained.

The race for information has begun. First, it went to Santos Dumont Airport, where, in theory, Sérgio would land; then he went to Comar 3 – part of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) responsible for guiding and supervising the technical and administrative activities of the agency at the regional level. In both cases, no information about accidents. The control tower at the airport responsible for the flight was also already closed and would only reopen in the early morning of Thursday (25).

“I called the Federal Police and they said they couldn’t help me or provide any information. I had the idea to look for his vehicle in the airport parking lot. Then the employees, based on the license plate, informed me that this car I had not checked in there. That was when I went to the Civil Police,” said the psychoanalyst.

From the doctor on duty, he heard that he would not be able to get information on the spot and received insinuations about the businessman’s intentional disappearance. “‘Oh, maybe your husband isn’t with someone and he didn’t let you know?’. Putting me right in that stereotype of the hysterical woman behind her husband. Because it hadn’t given 24 hours, right? I, talking, argued that the thesis didn’t make sense , since Sérgio also warned his father, who is hypertensive, over 80 years old, minutes before taking off,” he argued.

After much insistence, Tatiana managed to open a police report. Still no answers, contacted other companiesareas, but there were no reported problems on commercial flights. That’s when she thought her husband had taken a private plane.

“He chartered the plane and didn’t talk to us because he knew we would be against it, that we would campaign against him boarding,” he explains. “I had the idea to look for information at the airport in Jacarepaguá (RJ) and find out what was going on, as I mentioned this possibility of being a charter flight. But it was already dawn, so I arrived and everything was closed, the same reality as Santos Dumont “.

Hangar owner warned about accident

In the company of four friends, Tatiana decided that she would not wait until early morning and began visiting the airport hangars in search of her husband’s car, to prove that he had boarded for Campinas (SP) at the Jacarepaguá (RJ) airport .

“I found his car in front of hangar 37, of Emar Táxi Aéreo, but it was closed. Then I got the phone number and answered a person from the commercial, who said that they didn’t have small aircraft, only helicopters, and that they had not sold any Campinas-Rio flights”, he recalls.

At the end of the night, one of the first employees to arrive at the hangar released Tatiana’s entrance so that she could use the bathroom. With the woman’s help, she spoke for the first time to a tower manager at the local airport, who said he “didn’t know anything” about a possible accident.

At the insistence, the on-call operator located an email from the pilot, Gustavo Carneiro, whose body was still located on Thursday (25), stating that he would arrive in Jacarepaguá at 20:00, leaving Amarais Airport, in Campinas, offering only his name and the aircraft number — the flight was actually delayed to the point of taking off after the arrival time at the destination.

“Then I asked: ‘Look, you received information that there was an expected arrival of an aircraft. Does this aircraft not arrive and no agency is informed? His answer was that private flights can change the flight plan and, therefore, they are not responsible for informing the authorities,” recalled Tatiana.

Already on Thursday morning, the owner of the hangar where Sérgio’s car was called to report an alleged emergency landing, claiming that the three crew were rescued alive. Inside the space, the woman could not get more information, as the employees claimed that they were not responsible for the twin engine and that the space was rented by third parties.

Tatiana began calling friends, who found her at the hangar door, looking for information. One of them got the phone number of Ana Regina Agostinho, mother of co-pilot José Porfírio Júnior, who was also looking for the authorities, given her son’s disappearance, and the stories lined up. “On that day, more than three private aircraft left Rio de Janeiro for a scan at the coordinates provided by the copilot’s mother.”

Outcome and mismatches

Tatiana and Sérgio have been together for 21 years and have two children: a 14-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy. She explains that the family initially tried to preserve themselves to calmly tell the news to family members, delaying the release of the entrepreneur’s name. .

The psychoanalyst regrets the speed with which the authorities dealt with the matter and began the searches, highlighting, however, the support of the Fire Department. “The information I had is that both the copilot’s family and this Gol aircraft reported (the accident) the exact moment it occurred. And, to our surprise, this information didn’t go any further, so much so that none of the towers knew about it.”

Tatiana says that she learned about the suspension of the searches around 7:30 pm on Saturday (4), when she received a call from the Air Force reinforcing the lack of results from the operation. But just six hours earlier, the Navy, which provided support to the FAB in the operation, had given signs that the scan would move forward, with the provision of a sonar, equipment that detects submerged objects using sound waves.

“I told the Navy and the Air Force: You are withholding, preventing our right to have access to the outcome of this story. Where is the Anac, where are the competent bodies? It is unreasonable to think that we are in the top 5 in the private air network and we have had this negligence since the beginning”, he lamented.

Questioned by the psychoanalyst, the Air Force claimed that it did not have information that the vessel Graça Aranha participated in the searches. At the same time, Tatiana learned that the sonar would be inoperative.

“So I returned the call to the Navy and said I was unhappy and unable to understand. They told me that this vessel was in the region for another job and took the opportunity to also map the accident site. But that the Navy’s mission was to find lives . Then I said: ‘If the Navy’s mission is to find lives, why are you suspending the mission? Since you didn’t fulfill it? You didn’t find any life at all,'” he lamented.

She also highlights the lack of information about passengers on private flights, questioning the safety of the airspace given the lack of control over chartered aircraft.

“How am I going to tell my children that the competent bodies have not been able, are not committed to explaining all these issues? Their hope is that the father has managed to swim and is on an island waiting for help. Are the searches suspended? It’s too painful,” concluded Tatiana.

Answers

In note to the UOL, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) confirmed that the search for the disappeared was suspended late on Saturday (4), stating that the likely area of ​​the fall was “completely covered, considering the possibilities of displacement in open sea”, equivalent to about 9.7 times the area of ​​the city of São Paulo.

“The FAB is in solidarity with the families of the occupants of the crashed aircraft and emphasizes that the Search and Rescue operation by the Air Force may be reactivated if justified by the emergence of new evidence about the aircraft or its occupants,” said the agency.

The Brazilian Navy published yesterday that the “Graça Aranha” vessel, which is still carrying out a hydrographic survey in the search area, will continue to scan the region with the aid of sonar, denying that it is inoperative.