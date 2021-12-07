Paula Fernandes reveals regret about Marília Mendonça

Paula Fernandes vented when recalling the early death of Marília Mendonça, who left us a month ago after a tragic plane crash. In an interview with the Extra newspaper, the country singer he exposed his regret for not having enjoyed more moments and future projects with the queen of suffering.

“We had an unconscious exchange at that time without even knowing each other. And I wish I had told her more about it. Afterwards, we met professionally several times. I’ve always been very homely, and the most party girls. Do you know that I regret not having, for example, sitting down to have a wine with Marília?”, vented the artist.

Paula Fernandes opened the game and talked about rumors of alleged rivalry among several female artists from the backlands. “There, they tried to create a rivalry between us that never existed. It was a shame to have lived this, because I was with a warm heart, as I always hoped that more women would appear. And only we know what we went through, the prejudices we face. We are warriors and we have always been in the same boat”, he said.

The sertaneja, in turn, exposed one of the countless sexist situations that have already been faced on certain occasions in the artistic milieu. “The entertainment system has always been shaped by men and for men. In addition to the “no’s” for not wanting to invest in a woman, there were other barriers when I was already successful (…) I’ve seen a contractor roll his eye because I asked for a chemical bathroom for a woman. And then they start calling us boring, obnoxious and so on”, described Paula.

