Payroll Loan Rules for Retirees Change in January

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Payroll Loan Rules for Retirees Change in January 0 Views

As of January 1st, the rules for loans with payroll deduction will undergo changes again. Retirees and pensioners will only be able to use 35% of the benefit when taking out a payroll loan, 30% for the traditional payroll and 5% for expenses or withdrawals through credit card. The percentage reduction – today it is 40% – is due to the end of the flexibility adopted by the Federal Government due to the covid-19 pandemic.


The measure took effect in April of this year and is valid until December 31st. It is worth remembering that the 5% more authorized at the time, via Provisional Measure (MP), should only be used to withdraw or pay the credit card bill.


In addition, the 120-day grace period for starting payment will also end. The MP also authorized INSS policyholders to have nine simultaneous contracts, respecting the consignable margin. The previous limit was six.


In the Santos Management area, which covers Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira, 227,982 pensioners and 94,112 pensioners have a loan of this type, according to the latest INSS payroll.


Payroll is considered the most suitable line of credit for those who have the rope around their neck. The explanation is simple: the interest on the operation is, at most, 1.8% per month in the traditional modality.


This happens because the monthly financing discount is made directly on the payslip, which brings a risk of default to practically zero for financial institutions. In other lines, such as personal credit, the rate can reach 22.07%, depending on the bank and the client’s profile.


But, not really, it is recommended to take money from a bank or finance company without a very important reason, warn the experts. You’ll run the risk of curling up and your debt snowballing, because your paycheck will shrink with your installment discount.


“It is to be used in case of great need, because the retired person may have problems later on. The portion will come deducted from the benefit and the person will have to get by in their thirties to survive on the rest of their retirement”, warns the director of the National Association of Finance Executives (Anefac), Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira.


The financial administrator and professor at Unimes, Márcio Colmenero, says that a loan with a payroll discount is only a good deal if it is to exchange a debt with a higher rate for another one with lower interest rates.


“If he has debt on his credit card, it could be a deal because the interest on the card is high. The problem is that the elderly hear that the rates are low and end up taking out the loan without needing to get into debt”.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Tesla drops 4% after SEC opens fire investigation involving company’s solar panels

(Image by Blomst from Pixabay) Shares of Tesla (TSLA34) retreat more than 4% around 1 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved