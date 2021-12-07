Payroll Loan Rules for Retirees Change in January

As of January 1st, the rules for loans with payroll deduction will undergo changes again. Retirees and pensioners will only be able to use 35% of the benefit when taking out a payroll loan, 30% for the traditional payroll and 5% for expenses or withdrawals through credit card. The percentage reduction – today it is 40% – is due to the end of the flexibility adopted by the Federal Government due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The measure took effect in April of this year and is valid until December 31st. It is worth remembering that the 5% more authorized at the time, via Provisional Measure (MP), should only be used to withdraw or pay the credit card bill.
In the Santos Management area, which covers Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira, 227,982 pensioners and 94,112 pensioners have a loan of this type, according to the latest INSS payroll.
This happens because the monthly financing discount is made directly on the payslip, which brings a risk of default to practically zero for financial institutions. In other lines, such as personal credit, the rate can reach 22.07%, depending on the bank and the client’s profile.
But, not really, it is recommended to take money from a bank or finance company without a very important reason, warn the experts. You’ll run the risk of curling up and your debt snowballing, because your paycheck will shrink with your installment discount.
The financial administrator and professor at Unimes, Márcio Colmenero, says that a loan with a payroll discount is only a good deal if it is to exchange a debt with a higher rate for another one with lower interest rates.
“If he has debt on his credit card, it could be a deal because the interest on the card is high. The problem is that the elderly hear that the rates are low and end up taking out the loan without needing to get into debt”.