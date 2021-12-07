Payroll Loan Rules for Retirees Change in January

As of January 1st, the rules for loans with payroll deduction will undergo changes again. Retirees and pensioners will only be able to use 35% of the benefit when taking out a payroll loan, 30% for the traditional payroll and 5% for expenses or withdrawals through credit card. The percentage reduction – today it is 40% – is due to the end of the flexibility adopted by the Federal Government due to the covid-19 pandemic.



