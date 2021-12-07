PEC dos Precatório: Congress tries to move forward with “slicing”, but senators’ “patchwork quilt” makes it difficult

Almost four months after being sent by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the National Congress, the PEC dos Precatório underwent several changes during its course in parliament, but it remains the federal government’s priority to open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget and ensure the payment of Auxílio Brasil in installments of R$ 400.00.

Of 4 articles, 16 paragraphs and 11 items written in the original version of the PEC, 2 articles, 11 paragraphs and 11 items were excluded from the final draft. 1 article and 3 paragraphs underwent relevant changes during the process in parliament. Considering the current version of the substitute under discussion, 12 articles, 29 paragraphs and 26 items were introduced.

See version comparison chart by clicking here.

The text, approved last week by the Federal Senate, needs to be submitted for further analysis by the Chamber of Deputies. As it is a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, as a rule, the same version needs to be appreciated by the two legislative houses so that the matter can be promulgated. Otherwise, it follows in ping-pong with each modification.

Planalto Palace is in a hurry to see the text in force, which is why it sponsors the possibility of “slicing” the proposal, a path defended by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Such referral would make possible the promulgation of the common points approved by the two houses and the sending of the modifications made by the senators to the deputies’ analysis.

The movement, however, is resisted by senators, who fear that the “Parallel PEC” will end up in the drawer of the Chamber of Deputies, as has occurred on other occasions, as in the case of the discussion of social security reform itself.

As the atmosphere between the houses is not the friendliest, there is peer pressure on Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Federal Senate, so that he does not accept the “slicing”. Lira, on the other hand, argues that there is not enough time for the legislative house to address the changes submitted by the senators in 2021. In other words, without the “slicing”, there could be risks to the new social program.

In the deputy’s assessment, what comes back from the text will need to go through the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJC), by special committee, and then be submitted to two rounds of voting in plenary, with a quorum of 5/3 (ie at least 308 votes out of a possible 513). What would be impossible to accomplish until December 17, when the parliamentary recess begins.

In addition to the political indisposition, an aggravating factor for building a way out from the “slicing” of the Precatório PEC is the way in which the proposal was approved by the senators – a “patchwork quilt” that, in the end, prevents only the will of the deputies is met.

The text voted on in the legislative house included, right in the caput of the article that deals with the sub-ceiling for the payment of court orders, stamps for the allocation of open resources as fiscal space. In this way, it would be impossible to enact just a portion of the device.

The same strategy was used to reduce the validity of the sub-ceiling of court orders from 2036 to 2026, making it necessary to return the section for analysis by deputies, leaving the enactment only for the moment when the houses reached a consensus on the subject.

If, even so, the “slicing” of the PEC is decided, a version could be promulgated only with the changes imposed in the methodology of the spending ceiling ‒ that is, ironically, the PEC of Precatório could be without any provision dealing with the limitation on payment of legal debts in one exercise (the initial motivation for its creation).

In this case, the open fiscal space would be smaller, as the government would need to fully honor the BRL 89.1 billion of court orders issued by the Judiciary until August 2021. Brazil Aid or to increase the “rapporteur’s amendments” and the electoral fund.

Faced with the obstacles to an agreement between Lira and Pacheco, the federal government considered the idea of ​​publishing an interim measure releasing credit to pay the complement of Auxílio Brasil in December.

This would remove the legal risks of possible questioning of an alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Law if the increase was granted in 2022, despite a recent decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to give greater support to the government.

In November, a majority of court justices understood that the court order for the government to regulate a basic income for citizens (the fruit of another court decision) outweighs the legal obstacles of an election year. But there is a fear of government members to rely on such a decision as support for the R$ 400.00 Brazilian Aid.

Preliminary negotiations involving the “slicing” of the Precatório PEC have been marked by a demand from senators for a commitment by Lira that the Chamber of Deputies will not shelve the changes they approved and that it will submit the excerpts to a vote in the plenary. on the way back from the parliamentary recess.

But the deputy resists for not agreeing with points decided by the other legislative house – in the case of the removal of the precatories of the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) from the spending ceiling, for example.

Possible advances



After the tense atmosphere of the meeting held this Monday afternoon (6), between the senators and Lira, the impression behind the scenes is that the atmosphere improved as the night progressed.

Senators who were previously unyielding with the idea of ​​“slicing” started to nod in favor of the possibility of an agreement. On the other hand, the decision of Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF, to release the execution of the amendments of the general rapporteur of the budget (RP-9) scheduled for the year 2021, brought relief in the political world.

At this moment, the possibility of partial promulgation of the PEC dos Precatórios, associated with Arthur Lira’s commitment to put the amendments promoted by the senators to a direct vote in the plenary session, is gaining strength. One of the options would be to add the “parallel PEC” to another proposal with a similar theme that is ready to go to the plenary.

But, even with the advance from the political point of view of the imbroglio, technical juggling will be necessary for the promulgation of the common points approved by the two houses at a satisfactory level for the majority of the actors involved in the negotiations. Many knots have yet to be untied and time is playing against the government.

