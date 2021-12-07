Pedro Bial brings together Xuxa and the actor of ‘Amor, strange love’, a controversial film with the artist – Zoeira

The presenter Pedro Bial gathered Xuxa and Marcelo Ribeiro, who, at age 12, starred with her in a erotic scene in the movie “Love strange Love“. At the time, in 1982, the professional was 19 years old. The two were the youngest members of the work’s cast. The information is from the The globe.

The meeting will be part of a documentary about the artist being directed by Bial and produced by Globoplay in partnership with Endemol.

Xuxa and Marcelo Ribeiro in 'Amor, strange love'

Photograph: disclosure

The erotic scene alongside Marcelo Ribeiro caused great controversy and it had an impact on both their careers. A year after the release of the feature, Xuxa launched herself as a presenter for a children’s program and spent years with lawsuits to prevent the production from being distributed in video, outside the cinema. Already the boy, who followed a career as a child actor, was marked by the episode.

According to the publication, at the meeting, Bial, Xuxa and Marcelo watched the excerpt from “Amor strange amor” and commented.

