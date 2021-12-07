Peru: opposition tries to initiate impeachment of Pedro Castillo – News

The Peruvian Congress, dominated by the right-wing opposition, will decide this Tuesday (7) whether it accepts for debate an impeachment motion against the left-wing president, Pedro Castillo, similar to the one that led to the removal of former presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in 2018, and Martín Vizcarra, in 2020.

The impeachment motion for “moral incapacity” has at least 57 votes in Congress, five more than necessary to debate it, according to the Peruvian press. However, the opposition would not obtain the necessary 87 votes in a subsequent plenary session to unseat Castillo, who has been in power for just over 120 days.

“The disapproval of the president and Congress is high, neither has legitimacy, so it looks like a fight between two unqualified opponents,” political analyst Hugo Otero told AFP.

The president’s level of disapproval is around 57% and Congress, 75%, according to polls.

“The majority of Peru feels that this power struggle is distant, there is no popular participation, no one mobilizes [nas ruas],” added Otero.

Castillo’s possible departure has been mentioned since his election in June, denounced by opposition parties as a “fraud”, despite the endorsement of OAS and European Union observers.

no dialogue

In recent days, the president called for a dialogue with opposition leaders in an attempt to save himself from what he called an “unsupported and absolutely irresponsible” motion. However, Keiko Fujimori and other leaders on the right refused to speak to him.

The 52-year-old rural teacher defeated Fujimori in the June presidential elections. Since taking office on July 28, he has been haunted by the opposition for his own mistakes and disagreements within his party that have led to the departure of ten ministers.

In addition, he was affected by a scandal of alleged government interference in military promotions which the president was called to testify on December 14 before the Republic’s Attorney, Zoraida Ávalos.

Political uncertainty caused clouds over the Peruvian economy, which had been overcoming the scourge of the pandemic: the dollar is on the rise and private investment is falling, which weighs on the recovery.

The motion was presented on November 26 by the right-wing parties Avança País, Força Popular (Fujimori) and Renovação Popular. The three represent a third of Congress and the ruling party has a similar number.

As the opposition does not have 87 votes to remove him, it seems that what is being sought is to force Castillo to explain himself to Congress and give up on his electoral promises, including a Constituent Assembly.

The Marxist party that brought Castillo to power, Free Peru, has announced that its 37 lawmakers will reject the motion, although they have disagreements with the president.

If Castillo is removed, Vice President Dina Boluarte must take over, possibly facing a similar fate.

In this case, his seat would be occupied by the president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva (right), who must call elections in six months.